Donnerstag, 06.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking the Wall: Uranmarkt geht wieder steil! Warum Sie hier dabei sein sollten!
WKN: A3CRFF | ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 | Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A
Tradegate
06.06.24
17:17 Uhr
7,900 Euro
+0,060
+0,77 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
06.06.2024 16:31 Uhr
Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

06-Jun-2024 / 15:00 GMT/BST 

Renewi plc (RWI) 
Renewi plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
06-Jun-2024 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
 
 
Renewi plc (the "Company") announces the following transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility 
("PDMR") in ordinary shares of GBP1 each in the share capital of the Company ("Shares"). 
 
 
Grant of Awards under the Long-Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme ("DAB") 
 
2024 LTIP 
On 5 June 2024, conditional awards were granted to the two Executive Directors of the Company under the Renewi plc 2020 
Long-Term Incentive Plan, which will vest on the third anniversary of grant in accordance with their performance 
conditions: 
 
Plan     Participant        Award  Vesting date 
2024 LTIP   Otto de Bont (CEO)     109,831 5 June 2027 
2024 LTIP   Annemieke den Otter (CFO)  74,630 5 June 2027

The three-year performance measures and targets relating to 2024 LTIP awards are as disclosed below. The targets will be measured over the three years ending 31 March 2027. 

TSR1          ROCE      EPS      Weight adjusted recycling rate2 
Weighting   25%          25%      25%      25% 
       Target     Vesting Target Vesting Target Vesting Target    Vesting 
Threshold   Median     25%   +0.5% 25%   +5.0% 25%   TBC      25% 
Max      Upper quartile 100%  +2.0% 100%  +15%  100%  TBC      100%

Notes: 1. The peer group for the TSR performance target is the FTSE 250 (excluding Investment Trusts). TSR will becalculated using a three-month averaging period at the start and end of the performance period. 2. The weight adjusted recycling rate targets will be detailed in the FY25 Annual Report and Accounts. 3. Vesting for all targets is calculated on a straight line basis.

A two-year post vest holding period applies to the LTIP awards granted to Executive Directors.

2024 DAB

On 5 June 2024, conditional awards were granted to the two Executive Directors of the Company under the Renewi plc 2024 Deferred Annual Bonus Scheme. 50% of the 2024 DAB awards vested immediately, with a further 50% to vest on the third anniversary of grant: 

Plan     Participant        Award Vesting date 
                        50% on 5 June 2024 
2024 DAB   Otto de Bont (CEO)     29,288 
                        50% on 5 June 2027 
                        50% on 5 June 2024 
2024 DAB   Annemieke den Otter (CFO) 24,876 
                        50% on 5 June 2027

Both Executive Directors elected to retain all of their Shares from the immediate DAB vest on 5 June 2024, satisfying their associated withholding tax and social security liabilities through direct payments to the Company.

Share Purchase

Over the two trading days 5 to 6 June 2024, Annemieke den Otter purchased a total of 19,500 Shares on Euronext Amsterdam at an aggregated price of EUR 150,835.60.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name                        Otto de Bont 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                 CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                 Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                 Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                 GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                Grant of 2024 award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                 Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                 Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                 GBPNIL      109,831

Aggregated information

d) 109,831

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

5 June 2024

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                 Annemieke den Otter 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                 CFO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                 Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                 Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of 
       instrument 
a)                                Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                                 GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                                Grant of 2024 award under the Renewi plc Long Term 
                                 Incentive Plan 
 
 
 
                                 Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                                Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                                 GBPNIL      74,630

Aggregated information

d) 74,630

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

5 June 2024

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                       Otto de Bont 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                       CEO 
 
b)      Initial notification / 
       Amendment           Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                       Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                       213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a)                      Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                       GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                      Grant of 2024 award of 29,288 shares under the Deferred Annual Bonus 
                       Scheme, 50% of which vested immediately, 50% of which will vest on 5 June 
                       2027 
 
 
                       Shares     Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c)                      Price(s)    Volume(s) 
 
                       GBPNIL      29,288

Aggregated information

d) 29,288

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

5 June 2024

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                       Annemieke den Otter 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                       CFO 
 
b)      Initial notification / 
       Amendment           Initial Notification 
 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                       Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                       213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a)                      Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
 
 
       Identification code 
                       GB00BNR4T868 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b)                      Grant of 2024 award of 24,876 shares under the Deferred Annual Bonus 
                       Scheme, 50% of which vested immediately, 50% of which will vest on 5 June 
                       2027 
 
 
                       Shares    Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)     Price(s)   Volume(s) 
c) 
                                          24,876 
 
                       GBPNIL

Aggregated information

d) 24,876

- Aggregated volume

GBPNIL

- Price

e) Date of the transaction

5 June 2024

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                       Annemieke den Otter 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                       CFO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                       Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                       Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                       213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a)                                      Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
       Identification code 
                                       GB00BNR4T868 
       Nature of the transaction 
b) 
                                       Purchase of 16,072 shares 
 
 
 
                                       Shares    Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                     Price(s)   Volume(s) 
c) 
 
 
                                       EUR7.70     16,072

Aggregated information

d)

- Aggregated volume 16,072

- Price EUR 123,754.40

e) Date of the transaction

5 June 2024

f) Place of the transaction

Euronext Amsterdam 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a)      Name 
                                       Annemieke den Otter 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/status 
                                       CFO 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                       Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name 
                                       Renewi plc 
 
b)      LEI 
                                       213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a)                                      Ordinary shares of GBP1 each 
       Identification code 
                                       GB00BNR4T868 
       Nature of the transaction 
b) 
                                       Purchase of 3,428 shares 
 
 
 
                                       Shares    Shares 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                     Price(s)   Volume(s) 
c) 
 
 
                                       EUR7.90     3,428

Aggregated information

d)

- Aggregated volume 3,428

- Price EUR27,081.20

e) Date of the transaction

6 June 2024

f) Place of the transaction

Euronext Amsterdam

About Renewi

Renewi is a pure-play recycling company that focuses on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than disposing of them through incineration or landfill. The company plays an important role in combating resource scarcity by creating circular materials. In giving new life to used materials, Renewi addresses both social and regulatory trends, contributing to a cleaner and greener world.

Our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a recycling rate of 63.2%, one of the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials back into use each year. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 154 operational sites in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognised as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a European leader in advanced recycling.

Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  326398 
EQS News ID:  1919959 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1919959&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 06, 2024 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
