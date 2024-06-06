Hublot SA: HUBLOT AND DANIEL ARSHAM REDEFINE THE POCKET WATCH WITH THE ARSHAM DROPLET

LONDON, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned for its innovative spirit, luxury Swiss watchmaker Hublot, has unveiled a groundbreaking collaboration with acclaimed contemporary artist Daniel Arsham. The result of this visionary partnership is the Arsham Droplet, a revolutionary timepiece that reimagines the classic pocket watch, blending antique form with futuristic materials and production methods. The Arsham Droplet represents an incredible piece of art that can be enjoyed in three different ways: a pocket watch, a pendant or an eye-catching table clock.

Hublot and contemporary artist Daniel Arsham, known for his unique style of transforming everyday objects into "future relics," have come together to create this captivating fusion of past, present and future. The Arsham Droplet seamlessly unites Hublot's technical mastery and Arsham's distinctive artistic vision, delivering a timepiece that pushes the boundaries of traditional watchmaking.

Inspired by the organic, fluid forms found in nature, the Arsham Droplet represents a true milestone in the world of horology. This collaboration is a testament to the shared commitment of both Hublot and Arsham to creating truly exceptional and transformative experiences that challenge the status quo.

Crafted from a harmonious blend of titanium, rubber and sapphire crystal, the Arsham Droplet reflects Hublot's unparalleled attention to detail and commitment to innovation.

Measuring 73.2mm (length) x 52.6 mm (width) x 22.5 mm (thickness), the ergonomic and tactile design fits perfectly in the hand, allowing for a truly immersive and engaging horological experience.

At the heart of the watch lies Hublot's iconic Meca-10 manufacture movement, which boasts an impressive 10-day power reserve that ensures the timepiece can be enjoyed for extended periods without the need for frequent winding, further enhancing the user's connection with this one-of-a-kind creation.

Over the past decade, Arsham has partnered with a wide range of brands and notable figures. Fusion is key for him, and his past projects have showcased an ability to innovatively blend art, design, and popular culture. This collaboration with Hublot is a natural extension of his artistic practice, as both brands share a commitment to pushing the boundaries of their respective fields.

Limited to just 99 pieces, the Arsham Droplet is a true collector's item and a masterpiece of modern watchmaking. With its distinctive rounded drop shape and unparalleled complexity, the timepiece challenges conventional notions of what a pocket watch can be.

The organic design is complemented by a titanium case and rubber bumpers, reflecting a bold departure from traditional watchmaking norms. Presented with two titanium chains, each featuring Hublot's patented double "one-click" system for seamless attachment, the timepiece can be worn in multiple ways from a necklace to a pocket watch or displayed as a sculptural centerpiece on its decorative titanium and mineral glass table stand.

Featuring a sandwich construction, with two exquisitely crafted domed teardrop-shaped crystals, the open worked titanium case resembles delicate lace woven in a droplet pattern. The side bumpers are in a custom Arsham Green rubber and with the artist's monogram stamped onto the surface.

The case boasts a double sealing system with no less than 17 O-ring seals, ingeniously placed to guarantee a perfect seal. The timepiece also displays Hublot's iconic design elements, including the brand's signature six H-shaped screws.

Incorporating the latest advancements in watchmaking technology, the Arsham Droplet boasts a water resistance of 30 meters, ensuring durability and reliability in any setting. With its exceptional craftsmanship and innovative design, this limited-edition masterpiece is destined to become a cherished collector's item.

For more information about the Arsham Droplet and other Hublot creations, please visit hublot.com. For more information about Daniel Arsham, please visit danielarsham.com.

