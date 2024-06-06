Frost & Sullivan Institute Announces Second Edition of Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition for Emerging Companies, 2024

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute is proud to announce the second edition of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition for Emerging Companies, 2024. This award honors emerging companies that are making significant strides in innovation and sustainability. In partnership with Frost & Sullivan, the Institute celebrates startups that are creating impactful solutions to address critical global challenges, fostering positive change for the environment, society, and the economy.

"Emerging companies have a unique potential to drive transformative change. The Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition highlight those who are leveraging technology and innovation to tackle global issues, from enhancing education and cybersecurity to promoting renewable energy and sustainability. These companies are pioneering innovative and impactful solutions, setting a new standard for addressing the world's most pressing challenges," said David Frigstad, Executive Director of the Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Utilizing a comprehensive 8-step methodology, underpinned by extensive research and global thought leadership, the Frost & Sullivan Institute rigorously evaluates nominees to identify the most deserving awardees. This process ensures a holistic view of how companies are improving the global landscape, whether through reducing carbon emissions, enhancing healthcare quality, or minimizing food waste.

Frost & Sullivan Institute extends heartfelt congratulations to all the winners of the 2024 Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition for Emerging Companies. Their outstanding contributions will be celebrated at our prestigious awards banquet at Barcelona in December where we will honor their innovative spirit and commitment to a sustainable future.

*For the purpose of this recognition, we define Emerging Companies as companies that are 3-5 years in the market and have products/services focused on innovating global challenges to zero.

Recipients:

ALTO

ARMO

AUM Biosciences Pte. Ltd.

Aura

Axonius

Campus Energy Partners

Cityblock Health

Coalition, Inc.

CyCraft

CYSEC

Easee ASA

Enpal

Exein SpA

FoodDocs

GCOO Inc

greenpass

HealthHero

Lectric eBikes

Lime

neoom

Nevel

Rightway

Solum

Tavotek Biotherapeutics

TIER

Trafera

Ventient Energy

Vera Healthcare

Wifly

Wiz, Inc.

About Frost & Sullivan Institute

The Frost & Sullivan Institute (FSI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to utilizing business practices to address global priorities. The genesis of the institute goes back to the vision of either creating, or becoming part of, a solution that addresses threats to humanity. The Institute has identified strategic imperatives for transformation and believes that we can truly accelerate innovation to zero. To learn more about FSI, visit www.frostandsullivaninstitute.org

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

