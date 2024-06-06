JTC Team, LLC: Outlook Therapeutics Participates in Virtual Investor "What This Means" Segment Hosted by JTC Team

Watch the "What This Means" video here

Outlook CEO, Russ Trenary underscores that LYTENAVA (bevacizumab gamma) has become the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today released a Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment featuring Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma), for the treatment of retina diseases.

As part of this "What This Means" segment, Russell Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics, discusses the Company's recently received European Commission Marketing Authorization for LYTENAVA (bevacizumab gamma) for the treatment of wet AMD.

The Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment featuring Outlook Therapeutics is now available here. Additional videos from the "What This Means" series are available on demand at www.virtualinvestorco.com.

