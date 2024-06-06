Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 06.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Breaking the Wall: Uranmarkt geht wieder steil! Warum Sie hier dabei sein sollten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A4046T | ISIN: US69012T3059 | Ticker-Symbol: 41O
Tradegate
06.06.24
11:35 Uhr
6,700 Euro
+0,050
+0,75 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OUTLOOK THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5006,65016:54
6,5006,65016:54
ACCESSWIRE
06.06.2024 16:38 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JTC Team, LLC: Outlook Therapeutics Participates in Virtual Investor "What This Means" Segment Hosted by JTC Team

Watch the "What This Means" video here

Outlook CEO, Russ Trenary underscores that LYTENAVA (bevacizumab gamma) has become the first ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab to receive European Commission Marketing Authorization for the treatment of wet AMD

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today released a Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment featuring Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:OTLK), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg; bevacizumab gamma), for the treatment of retina diseases.

As part of this "What This Means" segment, Russell Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer of Outlook Therapeutics, discusses the Company's recently received European Commission Marketing Authorization for LYTENAVA (bevacizumab gamma) for the treatment of wet AMD.

The Virtual Investor "What This Means" segment featuring Outlook Therapeutics is now available here. Additional videos from the "What This Means" series are available on demand at www.virtualinvestorco.com.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated investor relations firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
T: +1 (833) 475-8247
jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.