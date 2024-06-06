Anzeige
6,6506,70019:13
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06

6 June 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 563.562p. The highest price paid per share was 567.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 559.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 514,241,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 793,326,752. Rightmove holds 11,485,652 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

ExecutionTime

568

564.200

16:18:45

88

564.200

16:18:45

958

564.200

16:16:45

688

564.200

16:16:45

5

564.200

16:16:09

3

564.200

16:16:09

584

563.400

16:12:03

897

563.400

16:12:03

300

562.600

16:09:23

39

562.600

16:09:23

1016

562.600

16:09:23

1228

562.200

16:07:09

221

561.400

16:05:16

1000

561.400

16:05:16

1278

561.000

16:01:24

813

561.400

15:58:06

708

561.400

15:57:59

1519

561.600

15:56:10

1320

562.000

15:50:17

651

562.200

15:45:51

777

562.200

15:45:51

38

561.600

15:42:00

170

561.600

15:41:54

1269

561.600

15:41:54

215

561.600

15:41:54

1375

561.000

15:36:39

328

560.600

15:32:53

965

560.600

15:32:53

1282

560.000

15:28:57

988

560.200

15:24:56

281

560.200

15:24:56

1282

560.400

15:21:05

1263

561.600

15:18:05

3

561.000

15:16:11

1396

561.400

15:13:44

585

560.800

15:08:31

741

560.800

15:08:31

114

562.600

15:03:28

449

562.600

15:03:28

650

562.600

15:03:28

272

562.600

15:03:28

979

562.800

15:00:37

446

562.800

15:00:37

1242

562.800

14:57:41

1005

562.800

14:52:50

362

562.800

14:52:50

1261

563.200

14:50:00

1223

562.600

14:47:43

280

563.000

14:44:04

1000

563.000

14:44:04

1239

563.200

14:38:44

77

563.200

14:38:44

83

563.200

14:38:44

161

564.000

14:34:49

61

564.000

14:34:49

13

564.000

14:34:49

200

564.000

14:34:49

919

564.000

14:34:42

405

564.400

14:34:31

221

564.400

14:33:04

163

564.400

14:33:04

541

564.400

14:33:04

46

564.400

14:33:04

224

564.400

14:33:04

128

564.400

14:33:04

893

564.400

14:29:43

592

564.400

14:29:31

1441

564.400

14:25:34

627

564.400

14:24:19

1264

564.000

14:15:15

1336

563.800

14:08:35

911

564.000

14:02:08

547

564.000

14:02:08

1400

564.000

13:55:12

628

564.200

13:54:03

159

564.200

13:54:03

128

564.200

13:54:03

1494

564.000

13:45:01

1333

564.800

13:38:00

30

564.800

13:38:00

1348

565.000

13:31:46

1304

564.800

13:27:36

281

565.200

13:21:01

1144

565.200

13:21:01

1265

566.200

13:15:02

189

566.200

13:15:02

1272

566.200

13:04:35

1444

566.200

12:49:00

775

566.600

12:37:14

480

566.600

12:37:14

1469

566.800

12:27:46

1512

566.800

12:14:36

1327

566.400

12:02:20

1222

566.400

12:00:45

1414

566.400

11:43:18

1313

565.200

11:34:34

1368

564.400

11:25:27

358

565.200

11:16:15

983

565.200

11:16:15

297

565.600

11:02:38

217

565.600

11:02:38

649

565.600

11:02:38

190

565.600

11:02:38

1392

565.200

10:51:45

97

565.200

10:51:45

328

566.200

10:47:41

983

566.200

10:47:41

470

566.000

10:40:27

884

567.400

10:30:58

477

567.400

10:30:58

273

567.200

10:22:40

1055

567.200

10:22:40

981

567.200

10:20:16

454

567.200

10:20:16

613

566.800

10:13:21

1415

567.000

10:07:53

1364

565.200

10:01:04

1377

565.200

09:50:10

1287

565.200

09:41:54

1331

565.600

09:39:54

4

565.000

09:31:54

1451

565.000

09:31:54

128

564.400

09:27:34

772

564.800

09:22:58

613

564.400

09:19:57

190

564.400

09:19:57

172

564.000

09:07:05

700

564.000

09:07:05

589

564.000

09:07:05

1116

563.200

09:01:36

104

563.200

09:01:36

1143

562.200

08:54:29

318

562.200

08:54:29

417

562.000

08:50:04

921

562.000

08:50:04

906

560.200

08:41:16

455

560.200

08:41:16

1241

559.600

08:32:00

897

559.600

08:29:30

504

559.600

08:27:24

480

560.000

08:24:16

373

560.000

08:24:16

906

560.000

08:24:16

698

560.200

08:15:01

632

560.200

08:15:01

1476

559.600

08:08:05

1331

561.000

08:05:10

994

560.000

08:02:00

478

560.000

08:02:00


