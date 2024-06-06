Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 06
6 June 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 563.562p. The highest price paid per share was 567.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 559.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 514,241,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 793,326,752. Rightmove holds 11,485,652 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
ExecutionTime
568
564.200
16:18:45
88
564.200
16:18:45
958
564.200
16:16:45
688
564.200
16:16:45
5
564.200
16:16:09
3
564.200
16:16:09
584
563.400
16:12:03
897
563.400
16:12:03
300
562.600
16:09:23
39
562.600
16:09:23
1016
562.600
16:09:23
1228
562.200
16:07:09
221
561.400
16:05:16
1000
561.400
16:05:16
1278
561.000
16:01:24
813
561.400
15:58:06
708
561.400
15:57:59
1519
561.600
15:56:10
1320
562.000
15:50:17
651
562.200
15:45:51
777
562.200
15:45:51
38
561.600
15:42:00
170
561.600
15:41:54
1269
561.600
15:41:54
215
561.600
15:41:54
1375
561.000
15:36:39
328
560.600
15:32:53
965
560.600
15:32:53
1282
560.000
15:28:57
988
560.200
15:24:56
281
560.200
15:24:56
1282
560.400
15:21:05
1263
561.600
15:18:05
3
561.000
15:16:11
1396
561.400
15:13:44
585
560.800
15:08:31
741
560.800
15:08:31
114
562.600
15:03:28
449
562.600
15:03:28
650
562.600
15:03:28
272
562.600
15:03:28
979
562.800
15:00:37
446
562.800
15:00:37
1242
562.800
14:57:41
1005
562.800
14:52:50
362
562.800
14:52:50
1261
563.200
14:50:00
1223
562.600
14:47:43
280
563.000
14:44:04
1000
563.000
14:44:04
1239
563.200
14:38:44
77
563.200
14:38:44
83
563.200
14:38:44
161
564.000
14:34:49
61
564.000
14:34:49
13
564.000
14:34:49
200
564.000
14:34:49
919
564.000
14:34:42
405
564.400
14:34:31
221
564.400
14:33:04
163
564.400
14:33:04
541
564.400
14:33:04
46
564.400
14:33:04
224
564.400
14:33:04
128
564.400
14:33:04
893
564.400
14:29:43
592
564.400
14:29:31
1441
564.400
14:25:34
627
564.400
14:24:19
1264
564.000
14:15:15
1336
563.800
14:08:35
911
564.000
14:02:08
547
564.000
14:02:08
1400
564.000
13:55:12
628
564.200
13:54:03
159
564.200
13:54:03
128
564.200
13:54:03
1494
564.000
13:45:01
1333
564.800
13:38:00
30
564.800
13:38:00
1348
565.000
13:31:46
1304
564.800
13:27:36
281
565.200
13:21:01
1144
565.200
13:21:01
1265
566.200
13:15:02
189
566.200
13:15:02
1272
566.200
13:04:35
1444
566.200
12:49:00
775
566.600
12:37:14
480
566.600
12:37:14
1469
566.800
12:27:46
1512
566.800
12:14:36
1327
566.400
12:02:20
1222
566.400
12:00:45
1414
566.400
11:43:18
1313
565.200
11:34:34
1368
564.400
11:25:27
358
565.200
11:16:15
983
565.200
11:16:15
297
565.600
11:02:38
217
565.600
11:02:38
649
565.600
11:02:38
190
565.600
11:02:38
1392
565.200
10:51:45
97
565.200
10:51:45
328
566.200
10:47:41
983
566.200
10:47:41
470
566.000
10:40:27
884
567.400
10:30:58
477
567.400
10:30:58
273
567.200
10:22:40
1055
567.200
10:22:40
981
567.200
10:20:16
454
567.200
10:20:16
613
566.800
10:13:21
1415
567.000
10:07:53
1364
565.200
10:01:04
1377
565.200
09:50:10
1287
565.200
09:41:54
1331
565.600
09:39:54
4
565.000
09:31:54
1451
565.000
09:31:54
128
564.400
09:27:34
772
564.800
09:22:58
613
564.400
09:19:57
190
564.400
09:19:57
172
564.000
09:07:05
700
564.000
09:07:05
589
564.000
09:07:05
1116
563.200
09:01:36
104
563.200
09:01:36
1143
562.200
08:54:29
318
562.200
08:54:29
417
562.000
08:50:04
921
562.000
08:50:04
906
560.200
08:41:16
455
560.200
08:41:16
1241
559.600
08:32:00
897
559.600
08:29:30
504
559.600
08:27:24
480
560.000
08:24:16
373
560.000
08:24:16
906
560.000
08:24:16
698
560.200
08:15:01
632
560.200
08:15:01
1476
559.600
08:08:05
1331
561.000
08:05:10
994
560.000
08:02:00
478
560.000
08:02:00