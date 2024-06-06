Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.06.2024
Breaking the Wall: Uranmarkt geht wieder steil! Warum Sie hier dabei sein sollten!
ACCESSWIRE
06.06.2024 18:26 Uhr
Shaping The Future: STF's Diverse Team Celebrates Global Recognition, Integrating Heritage into Innovation

From Riyadh to the World Stage

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 6, 2024 / Shaping The Future (STF), a Saudi creative consulting firm, has earned international recognition by winning the Muse Creative Awards in the Corporate Identity category for their KONOZ project, a $1.7 billion development in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, inspired by gemstones. These awards highlight STF's dedication to creating impactful corporate identities.

Portrait | Ahmed Bin Baz

Portrait | Ahmed Bin Baz
Chief Creative Officer & Founder

Ahmed Bin Baz, STF's founder, noted that STF operates across four disciplines: Advisory, Agency, Spaces, and Digital, integrating Saudi Arabia's rich heritage into their work. One of their projects, ROSHN, a real estate development company founded in August 2020 by the Saudi Public Investment Fund as one of its megaprojects, focuses on traditional ornaments and cultural significance.

STF's diverse team, which includes professionals from various nationalities and linguistic backgrounds, contributes a wealth of perspectives to their projects. STF's excellence has been acknowledged by the World Brand Design Society (WBDS), ranking it as the sole Saudi company among the top agencies globally. Notably, their AO PARK Mall project secured a win in the Corporate Identity category and received a shortlist nomination for the World Brand Design Society Awards.

AO PARK, a $400 million retail development, is poised to become a cultural and entertainment landmark, highlighting the region's potential. Furthermore, STF's "MODON HQ & Pavilion" project has been shortlisted for the Commercial Project of the Year by Construction Week, demonstrating STF's outstanding capabilities in commercial project design.

Ahmed Bin Baz emphasized STF's commitment to the cultural heritage of KSA and collective creativity, encapsulated in their philosophy, "exceptional design embodies the collective wisdom and beauty of humanity."

Contact Information:

Ahmed Bin baz
CCO | FOUNDER
baz@stf.com.sa
+966 50 111 1045

Murielle Cheblly
Business Development Specialist
murielle@stf.com.sa
+966 59 711 5218

STF Awards

STF Awards
Shaping the Future has won three international awards; two from Muse Creative Awards and one World Brand Design Society Awards.

SOURCE: Shaping The Future | STF

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
