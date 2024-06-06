Applied Value Group ("AVG"), a leading investment, management consulting, and social impact group, announced that its platform investment, Division 5 LLC ("Division 5"), has been acquired by Rodgers Metal Craft, Inc. ("Rodgers").

Headquartered in Winston, GA, Division 5 is a fully integrated structural and miscellaneous steel fabricator with national reach. Founded by Bryan Hill and Rhonda Wylie in 2001, Division 5 has become a leader through its commitment to on-time delivery and superior quality. Clients across multiple industries depend on Division 5 to build critical supply chain, data center and public infrastructure.

After purchasing Division 5 in 2018, AVG partnered with the management team to transform Division 5 into one of the largest structural and miscellaneous steel fabricators in the Southeastern United States. In 2020, Division 5 completed its acquisition of Structural Steel of Carolina ("SSC"), cementing its position as a leader in the region.

Division 5's management team will retain ownership in the company and looks forward to supporting Rodgers in continuing to build a leading, world-class structural and miscellaneous steel fabricator. Together, Rodgers and Division 5 will combine for 600,000+ square feet of production space, enabling the company to handle single jobs of up to 30,000 tons.

Bryan Hill, CEO of Division 5, said, "The combination of Division 5 with Rodgers marks the culmination of a successful six-year journey with AVG. Our acquisition of SSC expanded our geographical reach, and we invested in our manufacturing capabilities to enable the continued evolution of our best-in-class production systems and customer service. We look forward to continuing to serve our longstanding customers on nationwide projects with our improved capabilities."

Rhonda Wylie, Division 5's CFO, expressed her appreciation for the partnership between Division 5 and AVG, "With AVG's hands-on strategic and operational support, and through close collaboration with AVG's management consultancy, we have been able to grow Division 5 profitably to become a leading player in structural and miscellaneous steel fabrication. We thank AVG for their partnership on this journey."

"We are thrilled to have found a great partner for Division 5 in Rodgers," said Bruce Grant, Executive Chairman of AVG. "This transaction aligns with our strategic focus on investing in and developing companies with our Lean Growth framework to deliver exceptional value." Maximillian Sultan, a Partner with AVG, added "We thank Bryan, Rhonda, and the rest of the Division 5 team for their partnership over the years and wish them the best in their next phase of growth." Ryan Huff, Applied Value's Consulting CEO, commented, "Rodgers shares Division 5's dedication to quality and innovation, and we believe they are well-positioned to reach new heights together."

Truist Securities served as exclusive financial advisor to Division 5 and AVG. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Applied Value Group: Founded in 1997 by Executive Chairman Bruce Grant, Applied Value Group is a global investment, management consulting, and social impact group. With decades of experience growing and transforming organizations through hands-on value creation, Applied Value Group companies leverage group consulting resources to accelerate growth and implement operational improvements. Applied Value Group has made more than 50 total investments across industries, and has offices in New York, Miami, Stockholm, and Shanghai.

www.appliedvaluegroup.com

About Division 5 LLC: Division 5 is a full-service structural and miscellaneous steel fabricator based in Winston, GA. Founded in 2001, Division 5 has five manufacturing plants totaling 350,000 square feet. Division 5 can fabricate 50,000 tons of steel per year across its facilities. Division 5 is an established supplier nationally for all types of buildings, ranging from warehouses to refrigerated distribution centers, manufacturing plants, schools and public buildings, data centers, and more.

www.division5inc.com

About Rodgers Metal Craft, Inc.: Headquartered in Fortson, GA, Rodgers is a family-owned and operated heavy structural and miscellaneous steel fabricator with project experience in 46 states, including Puerto Rico. Rodgers partners with an established general contractor network that leads large-scale construction projects across both public and private markets, including education, distribution centers, and industrial facilities. Founded in 1969, Rodgers has the capacity to fabricate 61,000 tons per year across 305,000 square feet of production space.

www.rodgersmetalcraftinc.com

