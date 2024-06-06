Presentation will describe how clofutriben modulates key biomarkers of prednisolone efficacy and toxicity in patients with polymyalgia rheumatica.

Sparrow's Chief Scientific Officer will describe new insights about glucocorticoid action on the 75th anniversary of glucocorticoid utilization for treatment of rheumatic diseases.

Sparrow Pharmaceuticals will present interim results from a Phase 2 clinical trial of its novel HSD-1 inhibitor, clofutriben (SPI-62), administered in combination with prednisolone to patients with polymyalgia rheumatica, at the European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR) 2024 congress in Vienna, Austria during a highlighted session, "The 75th Anniversary of Glucocorticoids what have we learnt?"

Sparrow's Founder and Chief Scientific Officer will describe how clofutriben modulates key biomarkers of prednisolone efficacy and toxicity in his presentation, "The 11ß-Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenase Type 1 Inhibitor SPI-62 Differentially Modulates Prednisolone Immune and Musculoskeletal Efficacy and Bone Formation/Resorption Biomarkers in Patients with Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR): An Interim Report."

Presenter: Dr. David Katz, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, Sparrow Pharmaceuticals

Session Location: Room C7

Session Time: 15 June 2024 at 12:50 CEDT

About Sparrow Pharmaceuticals

Sparrow Pharmaceuticals was founded to spare patients the ravages of steroids. Leveraging underappreciated scientific insights into glucocorticoid biology, the company is working to provide better treatment options for serious disorders of hypercortisolism, and to revolutionize the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. Its lead product, clofutriben (SPI-62), is an oral, small molecule, novel therapeutic treatment designed to target the source of active intracellular glucocorticoids in key tissues.

