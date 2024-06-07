

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Friday release April figures for household spending, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Spending is tipped to rise 0.2 percent on month and 0.6 percent on year after rising 1.2 percent on month and falling 1.2 percent on year in March.



Japan also will see April results for its leading and coincident indexes; in March, they were up 0.1 percent and 2.1 percent on month, respectively.



New Zealand will provide Q1 data for manufacturing sales volume; in the previous three months, sales volume slumped 0.6 percent on quarter.



Taiwan will release May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance; in April, imports were up 6.6 percent on year and exports rose 4.3 percent for a trade surplus of $6.46 billion.



