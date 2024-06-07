Ed Gumbrecht, LLC: Soundtrack to Summer '24: Ed Gumbrecht's 'Any Given Day' Released to Popular and Critical Applause

Third Album Expands Boundaries of Singer-songwriter Genre

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / The bright summer music season begins with the release of Ed Gumbrecht's highly anticipated third studio album, 'Any Given Day'. Available today on all major streaming platforms, the record marks a significant milestone in Ed's musical journey, showcasing his evolution as an artist and solidifying his place in the music industry.

Album cover for "Any Given Day"

Ed Gumbrecht album cover art, credit Deb Walley





'Any Given Day' is a testament to dedication and craft, featuring a diverse array of tracks that blend clever lyrics with engaging melodies in elevated singer-songwriter style. The album explores themes of everyday life, intimacy, and the beauty found in the mundane moments that make up our lives. With its rich soundscapes and poignant storytelling, 'Any Given Day' is set to resonate deeply with listeners around the globe.

"My collaborators and I are practicing a style of music-craft that tells stories and entertains sonically and lyrically. It's fun. Our songs tend to evoke ideas and strong feelings. We are tapping into something essential, and so our music keeps flowing all around the world," says Ed Gumbrecht about his new release.

Ed Gumbrecht's music has garnered two million streams worldwide, and 'Any Given Day' is expected to continue the trend, captivating both long-time fans and new listeners alike. Known for his unique sound and lyrical depth, Ed pushes the boundaries of the singer/songwriter genre, and this latest release is no exception.

The album features standout tracks such as 'Cup of Joe,' 'Waking Song,' and 'Still Life' each offering a unique perspective and showcasing Ed's versatility. The vibe swings from acoustic rock to country and western, always with a fresh and original flair. Collaborating with talented musicians, Eric Michael Lichter, Eli Novicky and Guido Falvene, Ed has crafted an album that is both sonically rich and emotionally resonant. Lichter produced the album at Dirt Floor Studios in Connecticut. He says, "'Any Given Day' is the third record Ed and I have made together, and it's our best work together yet. Every song is sure to stay in your head, as they are still all running around in mine! This is a perfect summer album."

Fans can listen to 'Any Given Day' on their preferred streaming platform starting June 7th. To stay updated on Ed's latest news and upcoming live performances, visit www.edgumbrecht.com and follow him on social media.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@edggumbrecht.com

About Ed Gumbrecht

Ed Gumbrecht is a singer, composer, musician and writer with a growing global fanbase. His previous releases have been celebrated for their originality and emotional depth, earning him critical acclaim and a dedicated following. With 'Any Given Day,' Ed continues to explore new musical territories while staying true to the heartfelt authenticity that defines his work.

Contact Information

Ed Gumbrecht

Composer

edwritessongs@gmail.com

860-510-3888

SOURCE: Ed Gumbrecht Media

View the original press release on newswire.com.