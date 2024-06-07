ELFBAR and LOST MARY to Unveil New Innovations at Dubai World Vape Show 2024

20+ new vape products to debut globally, highlighting four emerging trends

Latest QUAQ Technology slated to propel industry innovation to new heights

Global launch of 'GreenAwareness' used vape recycling and 'Lighthouse' minor protection programs

DUBAI, UAE, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global vaping brands, ELFBAR and LOST MARY, are set to unveil the industry's latest advancements in product development and R&D at the World Vape Show 2024 in Dubai.

During the world's largest vape B2B trade fair from June 12 to 14, both brands will offer a platform for idea exchange and dialogue with industry stakeholders globally, at their booths No. 2150 (ELFBAR) and No. 2100 (LOST MARY) located in the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The brands will also leverage the trade fair to explore new partnership opportunities with distributors and retailers worldwide.

The occasion marks LOST MARY's office premiere in the UAE market. LOST MARY is now one of the leading vape brands globally in dozens of markets.

Since their inception in 2018 and 2021, ELFBAR and LOST MARY have been at the forefront of vaping industry innovation. By setting and continually elevating standards, the brands have driven long-term growth for the sector in its entirety, with a sole focus on meeting the needs of adult users on their smoking cessation journey.

In this year's World Vape Show, four emerging industry trends will be introduced by ELFBAR and LOST MARY, on atomizing technologies, product design, vaping product features, and flavors - all developments serving to build up the best possible user experience brought by its wide range of products.

Product-wise, a range of 20 latest products will be displayed. ELFBAR brings open pod system ELFX and ELFX PRO, the industry's first refillable pod kits powered by DUAL MESH - a footprint in ELFBAR's effort to diversify its product portfolio to cater to the ever-changing demand.

At the booth, ELFBAR and LOST MARY will highlight milestones in their "GreenAwareness" used vape recycling and "Lighthouse" minor protection programs. These initiatives are poised to expand their impact, bringing practical solutions into more global markets.

According to the exhibition's organizer, this year's World Vape Show is expected to attract over 15,000 visitors from 96 countries, including manufacturers, suppliers, retailers, wholesalers, and distributors.

About ELFBAR

ELFBAR is a pioneer in the global vaping industry. Since its inception in 2018, it has been exploring new frontiers by providing a diverse experience with its wide lineup of harm-reduction products.

ELFBAR stays committed to compliance, youth access prevention and sustainable growth in its unwavering responsibility as a leading brand favored and referred by tens of millions of adult users worldwide.

About LOST MARY

Global vaping innovator LOST MARY is dedicated to discovering the value of vaping, setting the trend, and benchmarking the quality.

For years, LOST MARY has progressed in breaking free from traditional product forms, navigating unchartered innovation territories, and bringing the best possible user experience with new designs, technologies and flavors.

LOST MARY now has a presence in over 50 global markets, where tens of millions of adult users prefer its products. According to third-party data, LOST MARY is among the top vape brands in many markets by brand awareness and sales volume.

As of now, the brand owns over 200 patents worldwide.

