

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 2-day high of 1.0770 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.0763.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to 0.6678 and 0.9126 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6669 and 0.9117, respectively.



Against the euro and the yen, the aussie edged up to 1.6318 and 103.97 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6331 and 103.81, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.10 against the kiwi, 0.68 against the greenback, 0.92 against the loonie, 1.62 against the euro and 105.00 against the yen.



