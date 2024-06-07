Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 07
www.bodycote.com
7 June 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
6 June 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
7,615
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
742.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
730.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
735.6281p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 188,611,163 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 2,845,009 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
348
742
08:49:15
OD_8117OG0-00
XLON
78
742
08:49:15
OD_8117OG1-00
XLON
525
741
08:54:21
OD_8118flU-00
XLON
603
739
09:58:38
OD_811OrFh-00
XLON
16
737
10:46:57
OD_811b1Y3-00
XLON
|
439
737
10:46:57
OD_811b1Y3-02
XLON
11
736
10:55:57
OD_811dHyC-00
XLON
281
736
13:15:51
OD_812CVhy-00
XLON
85
736
13:15:51
OD_812CVhy-02
XLON
413
735
13:21:47
OD_812E086-00
XLON
351
734
13:40:00
OD_812Iac3-00
XLON
386
732
15:16:07
OD_812gmqg-00
XLON
417
730
15:16:08
OD_812gnB9-00
CHIX
254
730
15:52:56
OD_812q3TE-00
XLON
195
730
15:52:56
OD_812q3TE-02
XLON
50
734
16:19:11
OD_812wfBj-00
XLON
11
734
16:19:11
OD_812wfBk-00
XLON
20
734
16:29:51
OD_812zLkS-00
CHIX
6
734
16:29:56
OD_812zMuk-00
XLON
2002
736
16:29:57
OD_812zNH1-00
XLON
526
734
16:29:57
OD_812zNH2-00
CHIX
434
734
16:29:57
OD_812zNH2-02
BATE
164
734
16:29:59
OD_812zNqM-00
TRQX