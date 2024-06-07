Oscillate Plc - Investee Company Update: Shortwave

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 07

7 June 2024

Oscillate Plc

("Oscillate" or the "Company")

Investee Company Update: Shortwave

Oscillate (AQSE: MUSH) is pleased to note the announcement today by Shortwave Life Sciences Plc (formerly Psych Capital Plc).

The full announcement can be found at: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/4644458

Steve Xerri, Executive Director of Oscillated stated: "It's reassuring that Shortwave is on track, rebranding and embedding the Shortwave Pharma business, that was acquired by now renamed Shortwave Life Sciences Plc. For Oscillate, this means that we should continue to measure this investment as material as it has the potential to provide compelling upside in itself.

As a major stakeholder in Shortwave Life Sciences Plc, we continue to hold 46,042,516 ordinary shares, representing approximately 12.73% of the issued share capital."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

