DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 07-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07 June 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 6th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 35,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7340 GBP1.4740 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7160 GBP1.4600 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7245 GBP1.4680

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,241,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,000 1.7160 XDUB 08:27:06 00028980953TRDU1 3,870 1.7300 XDUB 09:35:36 00028981359TRDU1 3,974 1.7300 XDUB 09:35:36 00028981360TRDU1 365 1.7300 XDUB 10:23:25 00028981765TRDU1 1,563 1.7300 XDUB 10:23:25 00028981764TRDU1 1,833 1.7280 XDUB 10:23:59 00028981766TRDU1 2,035 1.7280 XDUB 10:23:59 00028981767TRDU1 3,778 1.7340 XDUB 11:57:14 00028982169TRDU1 4,012 1.7340 XDUB 11:57:14 00028982170TRDU1 197 1.7220 XDUB 12:45:23 00028982484TRDU1 728 1.7220 XDUB 12:48:24 00028982491TRDU1 53 1.7220 XDUB 13:31:00 00028982779TRDU1 314 1.7220 XDUB 13:31:00 00028982780TRDU1 682 1.7220 XDUB 13:31:00 00028982781TRDU1 2,022 1.7220 XDUB 13:31:00 00028982782TRDU1 3,896 1.7220 XDUB 13:31:00 00028982778TRDU1 654 1.7200 XDUB 14:34:46 00028983417TRDU1 6,256 1.7280 XDUB 14:43:45 00028983594TRDU1 1,300 1.7280 XDUB 14:43:45 00028983595TRDU1 739 1.7280 XDUB 14:45:00 00028983613TRDU1 1,155 1.7280 XDUB 14:45:00 00028983611TRDU1 1,300 1.7280 XDUB 14:45:00 00028983612TRDU1 1,311 1.7280 XDUB 14:45:00 00028983614TRDU1 2,103 1.7200 XDUB 14:50:48 00028983690TRDU1 763 1.7220 XDUB 15:17:26 00028984032TRDU1 956 1.7220 XDUB 15:17:26 00028984033TRDU1 3,971 1.7180 XDUB 15:18:12 00028984042TRDU1 19 1.7200 XDUB 15:47:35 00028984214TRDU1 400 1.7200 XDUB 15:47:35 00028984213TRDU1 662 1.7200 XDUB 15:49:33 00028984260TRDU1 1,500 1.7200 XDUB 15:49:33 00028984259TRDU1 1,948 1.7160 XDUB 15:51:24 00028984269TRDU1 1,949 1.7160 XDUB 15:51:24 00028984271TRDU1 2,035 1.7160 XDUB 15:51:24 00028984273TRDU1 1,300 1.7160 XDUB 16:21:11 00028984662TRDU1 759 1.7160 XDUB 16:21:11 00028984663TRDU1 779 1.7160 XDUB 16:24:57 00028984710TRDU1 1,819 1.7160 XDUB 16:24:57 00028984711TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 51 1.4660 XLON 10:50:46 00028981922TRDU1 9,590 1.4740 XLON 11:57:14 00028982168TRDU1 2,269 1.4740 XLON 11:57:14 00028982167TRDU1 76 1.4700 XLON 13:05:47 00028982636TRDU1 792 1.4700 XLON 13:05:47 00028982635TRDU1 1,150 1.4700 XLON 13:05:47 00028982634TRDU1 20 1.4700 XLON 13:40:55 00028982917TRDU1 792 1.4700 XLON 13:40:55 00028982916TRDU1 583 1.4700 XLON 13:40:55 00028982915TRDU1 481 1.4700 XLON 13:40:55 00028982914TRDU1 780 1.4680 XLON 14:09:05 00028983172TRDU1 1,454 1.4680 XLON 14:09:05 00028983171TRDU1 1,984 1.4680 XLON 14:34:29 00028983415TRDU1 48 1.4700 XLON 14:45:00 00028983609TRDU1 385 1.4700 XLON 14:45:00 00028983610TRDU1 2,032 1.4660 XLON 14:50:48 00028983689TRDU1 1,141 1.4660 XLON 14:50:48 00028983688TRDU1 1,200 1.4660 XLON 14:50:48 00028983687TRDU1 1,200 1.4660 XLON 14:50:48 00028983686TRDU1 153 1.4620 XLON 15:18:12 00028984045TRDU1 1,159 1.4620 XLON 15:18:12 00028984044TRDU1 583 1.4620 XLON 15:18:12 00028984043TRDU1 439 1.4600 XLON 15:51:24 00028984274TRDU1 1,944 1.4600 XLON 15:51:24 00028984272TRDU1 1,486 1.4600 XLON 15:51:24 00028984270TRDU1 597 1.4600 XLON 16:27:56 00028984789TRDU1 116 1.4600 XLON 16:27:56 00028984788TRDU1 95 1.4600 XLON 16:27:57 00028984791TRDU1 2,400 1.4600 XLON 16:27:57 00028984790TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 326419 EQS News ID: 1920091 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1920091&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)