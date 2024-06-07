Anzeige
Freitag, 07.06.2024
Breaking the Wall: Uranmarkt geht wieder steil! Warum Sie hier dabei sein sollten!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
07.06.24
08:02 Uhr
1,710 Euro
-0,034
-1,95 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7081,73608:34
Dow Jones News
07.06.2024 08:31 Uhr
27 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
07-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
07 June 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 6th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7340     GBP1.4740 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7160     GBP1.4600 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7245     GBP1.4680

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,241,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,000      1.7160        XDUB     08:27:06      00028980953TRDU1 
3,870      1.7300        XDUB     09:35:36      00028981359TRDU1 
3,974      1.7300        XDUB     09:35:36      00028981360TRDU1 
365       1.7300        XDUB     10:23:25      00028981765TRDU1 
1,563      1.7300        XDUB     10:23:25      00028981764TRDU1 
1,833      1.7280        XDUB     10:23:59      00028981766TRDU1 
2,035      1.7280        XDUB     10:23:59      00028981767TRDU1 
3,778      1.7340        XDUB     11:57:14      00028982169TRDU1 
4,012      1.7340        XDUB     11:57:14      00028982170TRDU1 
197       1.7220        XDUB     12:45:23      00028982484TRDU1 
728       1.7220        XDUB     12:48:24      00028982491TRDU1 
53        1.7220        XDUB     13:31:00      00028982779TRDU1 
314       1.7220        XDUB     13:31:00      00028982780TRDU1 
682       1.7220        XDUB     13:31:00      00028982781TRDU1 
2,022      1.7220        XDUB     13:31:00      00028982782TRDU1 
3,896      1.7220        XDUB     13:31:00      00028982778TRDU1 
654       1.7200        XDUB     14:34:46      00028983417TRDU1 
6,256      1.7280        XDUB     14:43:45      00028983594TRDU1 
1,300      1.7280        XDUB     14:43:45      00028983595TRDU1 
739       1.7280        XDUB     14:45:00      00028983613TRDU1 
1,155      1.7280        XDUB     14:45:00      00028983611TRDU1 
1,300      1.7280        XDUB     14:45:00      00028983612TRDU1 
1,311      1.7280        XDUB     14:45:00      00028983614TRDU1 
2,103      1.7200        XDUB     14:50:48      00028983690TRDU1 
763       1.7220        XDUB     15:17:26      00028984032TRDU1 
956       1.7220        XDUB     15:17:26      00028984033TRDU1 
3,971      1.7180        XDUB     15:18:12      00028984042TRDU1 
19        1.7200        XDUB     15:47:35      00028984214TRDU1 
400       1.7200        XDUB     15:47:35      00028984213TRDU1 
662       1.7200        XDUB     15:49:33      00028984260TRDU1 
1,500      1.7200        XDUB     15:49:33      00028984259TRDU1 
1,948      1.7160        XDUB     15:51:24      00028984269TRDU1 
1,949      1.7160        XDUB     15:51:24      00028984271TRDU1 
2,035      1.7160        XDUB     15:51:24      00028984273TRDU1 
1,300      1.7160        XDUB     16:21:11      00028984662TRDU1 
759       1.7160        XDUB     16:21:11      00028984663TRDU1 
779       1.7160        XDUB     16:24:57      00028984710TRDU1 
1,819      1.7160        XDUB     16:24:57      00028984711TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
51        1.4660        XLON     10:50:46      00028981922TRDU1 
9,590      1.4740        XLON     11:57:14      00028982168TRDU1 
2,269      1.4740        XLON     11:57:14      00028982167TRDU1 
76        1.4700        XLON     13:05:47      00028982636TRDU1 
792       1.4700        XLON     13:05:47      00028982635TRDU1 
1,150      1.4700        XLON     13:05:47      00028982634TRDU1 
20        1.4700        XLON     13:40:55      00028982917TRDU1 
792       1.4700        XLON     13:40:55      00028982916TRDU1 
583       1.4700        XLON     13:40:55      00028982915TRDU1 
481       1.4700        XLON     13:40:55      00028982914TRDU1 
780       1.4680        XLON     14:09:05      00028983172TRDU1 
1,454      1.4680        XLON     14:09:05      00028983171TRDU1 
1,984      1.4680        XLON     14:34:29      00028983415TRDU1 
48        1.4700        XLON     14:45:00      00028983609TRDU1 
385       1.4700        XLON     14:45:00      00028983610TRDU1 
2,032      1.4660        XLON     14:50:48      00028983689TRDU1 
1,141      1.4660        XLON     14:50:48      00028983688TRDU1 
1,200      1.4660        XLON     14:50:48      00028983687TRDU1 
1,200      1.4660        XLON     14:50:48      00028983686TRDU1 
153       1.4620        XLON     15:18:12      00028984045TRDU1 
1,159      1.4620        XLON     15:18:12      00028984044TRDU1 
583       1.4620        XLON     15:18:12      00028984043TRDU1 
439       1.4600        XLON     15:51:24      00028984274TRDU1 
1,944      1.4600        XLON     15:51:24      00028984272TRDU1 
1,486      1.4600        XLON     15:51:24      00028984270TRDU1 
597       1.4600        XLON     16:27:56      00028984789TRDU1 
116       1.4600        XLON     16:27:56      00028984788TRDU1 
95        1.4600        XLON     16:27:57      00028984791TRDU1 
2,400      1.4600        XLON     16:27:57      00028984790TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  326419 
EQS News ID:  1920091 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1920091&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
