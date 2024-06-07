Molten Ventures Plc: Full year results presentation

DJ Full year results presentation

07 June 2024 Molten Ventures plc ("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Group") Full year results presentation Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing high-growth digital technology businesses, today announces details of a live webcast and presentation to accompany its full year results being announced on 12 June 2024. The presentation for analysts and other registered professionals will be held at 09.00 on 12 June 2024 and accessible via: https://brrmedia.news/GROW_FY_24 Conference call details for the Q&A are available via Powerscourt. In addition, Molten will provide a further presentation for retail investors via the Investor Meet Company platform on at 10.00 on Friday 14 June. Existing and potential investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via the link below. https://www.investormeetcompany.com/molten-ventures-plc/register-investor

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 74 companies, 17 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised GBP520m to 30 September 2023.

