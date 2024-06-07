Anzeige
Freitag, 07.06.2024
Breaking the Wall: Uranmarkt geht wieder steil! Warum Sie hier dabei sein sollten!
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
06.06.24
15:29 Uhr
3,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
07.06.2024 08:31 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Full year results presentation

DJ Full year results presentation 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Full year results presentation 
07-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
07 June 2024 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Group") 
 
Full year results presentation 
 
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing 
high-growth digital technology businesses, today announces details of a live webcast and presentation to accompany its 
full year results being announced on 12 June 2024. 
 
The presentation for analysts and other registered professionals will be held at 09.00 on 12 June 2024 and accessible 
via: 
https://brrmedia.news/GROW_FY_24 
Conference call details for the Q&A are available via Powerscourt. 
 
In addition, Molten will provide a further presentation for retail investors via the Investor Meet Company platform on 
at 10.00 on Friday 14 June. Existing and potential investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free via the link 
below. 
 
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/molten-ventures-plc/register-investor 
 
 
Enquiries: 
Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer) 
                       ir@molten.vc 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Powerscourt                   +44 (0)7970 246 725 
Public relations                +44 (0)7880 744 379 
Elly Williamson                 molten@powerscourt-group.com 
Nick Hayns

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 74 companies, 17 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since our IPO in June 2016, we have deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and have realised GBP520m to 30 September 2023.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: NOR 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
        3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  326418 
EQS News ID:  1920085 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1920085&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.