

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The yen rose to 2-day highs of 168.95 against the euro, 198.40 against the pound and 174.45 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 169.85, 199.38 and 175.09, respectively.



Against the U.S., the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen advanced to 2-day highs of 155.13, 103.54 and 113.50 from early lows of 155.94, 103.97 and 114.08, respectively.



The yen edged up to 96.14 against the NZ dollar, from an early low of 96.61.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 163.00 against the euro, 193.00 against the pound, 171.00 against the franc, 150.00 against the greenback, 100.00 against the aussie, 100.00 against the loonie and 93.00 against the kiwi.



