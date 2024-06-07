DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc (CB5 LN) Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jun-2024 / 09:18 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Banks UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 06-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 31.8973 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 25678916 CODE: CB5 LN ISIN: LU1834983477 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1834983477 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CB5 LN Sequence No.: 326589 EQS News ID: 1920529 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1920529&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2024 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)