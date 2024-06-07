DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) (AGHG LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D): Net Asset Value(s) 07-Jun-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Bond UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (D) DEALING DATE: 06-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 43.8016 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 927355 CODE: AGHG LN ISIN: LU2355200523 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2355200523 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AGHG LN Sequence No.: 326661 EQS News ID: 1920685 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1920685&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 07, 2024 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)