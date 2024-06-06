Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Top-Adresse im Uransektor! Jetzt einsteigen und von der bevorstehenden Kursrallye profitieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DMHP | ISIN: US30205M2008 | Ticker-Symbol: 2H0A
Tradegate
07.06.24
10:42 Uhr
0,436 Euro
-0,012
-2,68 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXICURE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXICURE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4040,43611:12
0,4040,43610:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EXICURE
EXICURE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EXICURE INC0,436-2,68 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.