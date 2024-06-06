CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR) has historically been an early-stage biotechnology company focused on developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. In September 2022, the Company announced a significant reduction in force, suspension of preclinical activities and halting of all research and development, and that the Company was exploring strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value.

2023 Financial Results

Cash Position: Cash and cash equivalents were $0.8 million as of December 31, 2023, as compared to $8.6 million as of December 31, 2022. Subsequent to December 31, 2023, our cash and cash equivalents have decreased to approximately $0.2 million as of May 31, 2024. Subsequent to May 31, 2024, the Company received a $0.7 million loan from DGP Co., Ltd., a significant stockholder. The loan has a maturity of ten months from issuance and interest at a rate of 6.0% per annum is payable at maturity. The Company believes that its cash and cash equivalents are insufficient to continue to fund operations and additional funding is needed in the very near term.

Research and Development (R&D) Expense: Research and development expenses were $1.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $19.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in R&D expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 of $18.3 million reflects the stoppage of clinical, preclinical, and discovery program activities and a reduction in employee headcount with lower employee-related expenses and fewer discovery, preclinical, and clinical program activities resulting from the restructuring activities that the Company announced in December 2021 and September 2022.

General and Administrative (G&A) Expense: General and administrative expenses were $12.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to $10.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase in G&A expense of $1.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 was mostly due to certain expenses that previously had been recorded as research and development expenses, such as office facilities, legal, and payroll related costs, that no longer met the criteria to be classified as research and development expenses due to the shift in our historical business operations discontinuing all research and development activities.

Net Loss: The Company had a net loss of $16.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, as compared to a net loss of $2.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. Although operating expenses were reduced by more than 50%, there were no revenues to offset these expenses resulting in an increase in net loss of $14.3 million.

Going Concern: Management believes that the Company's existing cash and cash equivalents is not sufficient to continue to fund operations. The Company has already engaged in significant cost reductions, so our ability to further cut costs and extend the Company's operating runway is limited. As a result, substantial additional financing is needed in very near term to pay expenses, fund the ongoing exploration of strategic alternatives and pursue any alternatives that may be identified. The Company needs to raise capital to fund its operations. There can be no assurance that such additional financing will be available and, if available, can be obtained on acceptable terms.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc. has historically been an early-stage biotechnology company focused on developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. Following its recent restructuring and suspension of clinical and development activities, the Company is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value, both with respect to its historical biotechnology assets and more broadly. For further information, see www.exicuretx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact may be deemed forward looking including, but not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's current business plans and objectives, including the pursuit of strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value. Words such as "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "continue," "advance," "believes," "target," "may," "intend," "could," and other words and terms of similar meaning and expression are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such terms. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of such statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

EXICURE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 816 $ 8,577 Other receivable 15 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,193 1,474 Total current assets 2,024 10,051 Property and equipment, net 54 2,530 Right-of-use asset 6,517 7,257 Other noncurrent assets 2,985 3,490 Total assets $ 11,580 $ 23,328 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 1,631 361 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 879 1,278 Total current liabilities 2,510 1,639 Lease liability, noncurrent 6,039 6,767 Total liabilities $ 8,549 $ 8,406 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding, December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized, 8,650,515 issued and outstanding, December 31, 2023; 4,965,901 issued and outstanding, December 31, 2022 1 - Additional paid-in capital 192,593 187,571 Accumulated other comprehensive loss - - Accumulated deficit (189,563 ) (172,649 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,031 14,922 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,580 $ 23,328

EXICURE, INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share data) Year Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 Revenue: Collaboration revenue $ - $ 28,826 Total revenue - 28,826 Operating expenses: Research and development expense 1,423 19,767 General and administrative expense 12,653 10,890 Loss from sale of property and equipment 920 - Total operating expenses 14,996 30,657 Operating loss (14,996 ) (1,831 ) Other income (expense), net: Changes in fair value of investment in convertible notes receivable (2,000 ) - Dividend income 52 78 Interest income 32 15 Interest expense - (595 ) Other income (expense), net (2 ) (40 ) Total other income (expense), net (1,918 ) (542 ) Net loss before provision for income taxes (16,914 ) (2,373 ) Provision for income taxes - 209 Net loss $ (16,914 ) $ (2,582 ) Basic and diluted loss per common share $ (2.11 ) $ (0.56 ) Weighted-average basic and diluted common shares outstanding 8,013,840 4,619,471

