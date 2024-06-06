SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, reported financial results for the first quarter ended May 4, 2024, and released a shareholder letter accessible from the Samsara investor relations website at investors.samsara.com.

" We delivered a strong first quarter of the new fiscal year with Q1 revenue of $280.7 million, growing 37% year-over-year, the same year-over-year adjusted revenue growth (1) as last quarter at a larger scale," said Sanjit Biswas, CEO and co-founder of Samsara. " As the strategic partner to the world's leading and most complex physical operations organizations, we are focused on delivering clear and fast ROI for our customers and improving their operations."

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

(In millions, except percentage, percentage points, and per share data)

Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024 Y/Y Change Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) $ 1,175.7 $ 856.2 37 % Total revenue $ 280.7 $ 204.3 37 % GAAP gross profit $ 212.1 $ 146.8 $ 65.3 GAAP gross margin 76 % 72 % 4 pts Non-GAAP gross profit $ 215.9 $ 149.7 $ 66.2 Non-GAAP gross margin 77 % 73 % 4 pts GAAP operating loss $ (66.0 ) $ (75.8 ) $ 9.8 GAAP operating margin (24 %) (37 %) 14 pts Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ 6.2 $ (19.0 ) $ 25.2 Non-GAAP operating margin 2 % (9 %) 12 pts GAAP net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.13 ) $ 0.03 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.05 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 23.7 $ 10.5 $ 13.2 Net cash provided by operating activities margin 8 % 5 % 3 pts Adjusted free cash flow $ 18.6 $ (2.2 ) $ 20.8 Adjusted free cash flow margin 7 % (1 %) 8 pts

__________

Note: Numbers are rounded for presentation purposes. (1) Q4 FY24 was a 14-week fiscal quarter instead of a typical 13-week fiscal quarter. To enable comparability across periods, adjusted revenue and adjusted revenue growth rate are calculated by multiplying Q4 FY24 revenue by 13/14 to remove the impact of an additional week of revenue recognition in Q4 FY24.

We report non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). See the section titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for an explanation of non-GAAP financial measures and the tables in the section titled " Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.

Financial Outlook

Our guidance includes GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. For the second quarter and fiscal year 2025, Samsara expects the following:

Q2 FY2025 Outlook FY 2025 Outlook Total revenue $288 million - $290 million $1.205 billion - $1.213 billion Year/Year revenue growth 31% - 32% 29% Year/Year adjusted revenue growth (1) 31% - 32% Non-GAAP operating margin (2%) 3% Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted $0.00 - $0.01 $0.13 - $0.15

__________ (1) Q4 FY24 was a 14-week fiscal quarter instead of a typical 13-week fiscal quarter. To enable comparability across periods, adjusted revenue and adjusted revenue growth rate are calculated by multiplying Q4 FY24 revenue by 13/14 to remove the impact of an additional week of revenue recognition in Q4 FY24.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance financial measures to corresponding GAAP guidance financial measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and potential variability of expenses, such as stock-based compensation expense-related charges, that may be incurred in the future and cannot be reasonably determined or predicted at this time. It is important to note that these factors could be material to our results of operations computed in accordance with GAAP.

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which is a system of record that enables businesses that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world's leading organizations across industries in transportation, construction, wholesale and retail trade, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, food and beverage, and others. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Investor Day and Customer Conference

Samsara will host an Investor Day on Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time (3:30 p.m. Eastern Time), where we will provide additional insights into Samsara's trajectory and the overall state of physical operations. This event will be held in conjunction with our customer conference, Samsara Beyond, in Chicago, IL.

A live webcast of Investor Day may be accessed at https://investors.samsara.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, expectations of future operating results or financial performance, the calculation of certain of our key financial and operating metrics, our market opportunity, industry developments and trends, customer demand for our solution, macroeconomic conditions and any expected benefits of our products, and our competitive position, as well as assumptions relating to the foregoing.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and could cause actual results and events to differ. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "may," "objective," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable expressions that concern our expectations, strategies, plans, or intentions. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved, if at all. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made, including information furnished to us by third parties that we have not independently verified, and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include our ability to retain customers and expand the Applications used by our customers, our ability to attract new customers, our future financial performance, including trends in revenue and annual recurring revenue, net retention rate, costs of revenue, gross profit or gross margin, operating expenses, customer counts, non-GAAP financial measures (such as adjusted revenue, adjusted revenue growth rate, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, free cash flow margin, and adjusted free cash flow margin), our ability to achieve or maintain profitability, the demand for our products or for solutions for connected operations in general, the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, geopolitical tensions involving China, the conflict in Israel and Gaza, the emergence of pandemics and epidemics, and macroeconomic conditions globally on our and our customers', partners' and suppliers' operations and future financial performance, possible harm caused by silicon component shortages and other supply chain constraints, the length of our sales cycles, possible harm caused by a security breach or other incident affecting our or our customers' assets or data, our ability to compete successfully in competitive markets, our ability to respond to rapid technological changes, and our ability to continue to innovate and develop new Applications. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to our financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for financial information presented under GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP financial measures versus comparable financial measures determined under GAAP. For example, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. In addition, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow do not reflect our future contractual commitments or the total increase or decrease of our cash balance for a given period. These and other limitations could reduce the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as analytical tools. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and to not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing Samsara's operating results through the eyes of management and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to evaluate our business.

Expenses Excluded from Non-GAAP Performance Financial Measures-Stock-based compensation expense-related charges include the amortization of deferred stock-based compensation expense for capitalized software and employer taxes on employee equity transactions. Stock-based compensation expense-related charges are excluded because they are primarily a non-cash expense that management believes is not reflective of our ongoing operational performance. Employer taxes on employee equity transactions, which are a cash expense, are excluded because such taxes are directly tied to the timing and size of employee equity transactions and the future fair market value of our common stock, which may vary from period to period independent of the operating performance of our business.

Lease modification, impairment, and related charges, and legal settlements are excluded because management believes that such charges are not reflective of our ongoing operational performance.

Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Annual Recurring Revenue-We define ARR as the annualized value of subscription contracts that have commenced revenue recognition as of the measurement date.

Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted Revenue Growth Rate-Q4 FY24 was a 14-week fiscal quarter instead of a typical 13-week fiscal quarter. To enable comparability across periods, adjusted revenue and adjusted revenue growth rate are calculated by multiplying Q4 FY24 revenue by 13/14 to remove the impact of an additional week of revenue recognition in Q4 FY24.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin-We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges included in cost of revenue. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of total revenue. We use non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin-We define non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, or non-GAAP operating income (loss), as income (loss) from operations excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, lease modification, impairment, and related charges, and legal settlements. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income (loss) as a percentage of total revenue. We use non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP operating margin in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that non-GAAP income (loss) from operations and non-GAAP operating margin provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per Share-We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as net loss excluding the effect of stock-based compensation expense-related charges, lease modification, impairment, and related charges, and legal settlements. Our non-GAAP net income (loss) per share-basic is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income (loss) by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the period. Our non-GAAP net income per share-diluted is calculated by giving effect to all potentially dilutive common stock equivalents (stock options, restricted stock units, and shares issued under our 2021 Employee Stock Purchase Plan) to the extent they are dilutive. Non-GAAP net loss per share-diluted is the same as non-GAAP net loss per share-basic as the inclusion of all potential dilutive common stock equivalents would be antidilutive. We use non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to evaluate our financial performance. We believe that non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share provide our management and investors consistency and comparability with our past financial performance and facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations.

Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin-We define free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities reduced by cash used for purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow margin is calculated as free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue. We believe that free cash flow and free cash flow margin, even if negative, are useful in evaluating liquidity and provide information to management and investors about our ability to fund future operating needs and strategic initiatives.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow Margin-We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow excluding the cash impact of non-recurring capital expenditures associated with the build-out of our corporate office facilities in San Francisco, California, net of tenant allowances, and legal settlements. Adjusted free cash flow margin is calculated as adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of total revenue. We believe that adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow margin, even if negative, are useful in evaluating liquidity and provide information to management and investors about our ability to fund future operating needs and strategic initiatives by excluding the impact of non-recurring events.

Webcast Information and Shareholder Letter

An investor presentation and accompanying shareholder letter is accessible from the Samsara investor relations website at https://investors.samsara.com/. Samsara will host a live webcast to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) today. The live webcast may be accessed at https://investors.samsara.com/. Following the webcast, a replay will be accessible from the same website.

SAMSARA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited) As of May 4, 2024 February 3, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 162,466 $ 135,536 Short-term investments 431,862 412,126 Accounts receivable, net 143,786 161,829 Inventories 30,510 22,238 Connected device costs, current 107,819 104,008 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,289 51,221 Total current assets 923,732 886,958 Restricted cash 19,202 19,202 Long-term investments 250,623 276,166 Property and equipment, net 55,913 54,969 Operating lease right-of-use assets 77,337 81,974 Connected device costs, non-current 233,030 230,782 Deferred commissions 182,679 177,562 Other assets, non-current 6,917 7,232 Total assets $ 1,749,433 $ 1,734,845 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 41,228 $ 46,281 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 60,566 61,437 Accrued compensation and benefits 32,465 37,068 Deferred revenue, current 447,031 426,369 Operating lease liabilities, current 20,005 20,661 Total current liabilities 601,295 591,816 Deferred revenue, non-current 140,986 139,117 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 73,618 78,830 Other liabilities, non-current 9,646 9,935 Total liabilities 825,545 819,698 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Class A common stock 10 9 Class B common stock 23 23 Class C common stock - - Additional paid-in capital 2,435,213 2,368,597 Accumulated other comprehensive income 29 1,616 Accumulated deficit (1,511,387 ) (1,455,098 ) Total stockholders' equity 923,888 915,147 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,749,433 $ 1,734,845

SAMSARA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 Revenue $ 280,726 $ 204,320 Cost of revenue 68,625 57,557 Gross profit 212,101 146,763 Operating expenses: Research and development 72,973 60,366 Sales and marketing 147,437 118,955 General and administrative 57,688 43,266 Total operating expenses 278,098 222,587 Loss from operations (65,997 ) (75,824 ) Interest income and other income, net 10,084 8,895 Loss before provision for income taxes (55,913 ) (66,929 ) Provision for income taxes 376 927 Net loss $ (56,289 ) $ (67,856 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax 100 (913 ) Unrealized losses on investments, net of tax (1,687 ) (41 ) Other comprehensive loss (1,587 ) (954 ) Comprehensive loss $ (57,876 ) $ (68,810 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share: Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 548,652,306 526,403,398

SAMSARA INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 Operating activities Net loss $ (56,289 ) $ (67,856 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,455 3,484 Stock-based compensation expense 64,656 52,948 Net accretion of discounts on investments (3,993 ) (4,219 ) Other non-cash adjustments 1,330 (1,944 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 15,862 20,822 Inventories (8,272 ) 8,168 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,932 (1,179 ) Connected device costs (6,059 ) (9,707 ) Deferred commissions (5,117 ) (3,518 ) Other assets, non-current 315 533 Accounts payable and other liabilities (9,664 ) (8,511 ) Deferred revenue 22,531 23,377 Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities, net (17 ) (1,944 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 23,670 10,454 Investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (5,062 ) (2,499 ) Purchases of investments (142,313 ) (192,389 ) Proceeds from maturities and redemptions of investments 150,426 177,159 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 3,051 (17,729 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of common stock in connection with equity compensation plans 808 159 Payment of principal on finance leases (496 ) (448 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 312 (289 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (103 ) 146 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 26,930 (7,418 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 154,738 223,766 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 181,668 $ 216,348

SAMSARA INC. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 Gross profit and gross margin reconciliation GAAP gross profit $ 212,101 $ 146,763 Add: Stock-based compensation expense-related charges (1) 3,766 2,915 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 215,867 $ 149,678 GAAP gross margin 76 % 72 % Non-GAAP gross margin 77 % 73 % Operating income (loss) and operating margin reconciliation GAAP loss from operations $ (65,997 ) $ (75,824 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense-related charges (1) 72,156 56,793 Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 6,159 $ (19,031 ) GAAP operating margin (24 %) (37 %) Non-GAAP operating margin 2 % (9 %)

Three Months Ended May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 GAAP net loss $ (56,289 ) $ (67,856 ) Add: Stock-based compensation expense-related charges 72,156 56,793 Non-GAAP net income (loss) (3) $ 15,867 $ (11,063 )

Three Months Ended May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted, reconciliation GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.13 ) Total impact on net loss per share, basic and diluted, from non-GAAP adjustments 0.13 0.11 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted (4) $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing GAAP net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 548,652,306 526,403,398 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic 548,652,306 526,403,398 Weighted-average shares used in computing non-GAAP net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted (4) 573,154,525 526,403,398

SAMSARA INC. RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 Free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow, free cash flow margin, and adjusted free cash flow margin reconciliation Net cash provided by operating activities $ 23,670 $ 10,454 Purchase of property and equipment (5,062 ) (2,499 ) Free cash flow 18,608 7,955 Purchase of property and equipment for build-out of corporate office facilities, net of tenant allowances (5) - (10,179 ) Adjusted free cash flow $ 18,608 $ (2,224 ) Net cash provided by operating activities margin 8 % 5 % Free cash flow margin 7 % 4 % Adjusted free cash flow margin 7 % (1 %)

__________ (1) Stock-based compensation expense-related charges were included in the following line items of our condensed consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss as follows:

Three Months Ended May 4, 2024 April 29, 2023 Cost of revenue $ 3,766 $ 2,915 Research and development 26,264 22,053 Sales and marketing 20,682 16,320 General and administrative 21,444 15,505 Total stock-based compensation expense-related charges (2) $ 72,156 $ 56,793

(2) Stock-based compensation expense-related charges included approximately $7.0 million and $3.8 million of employer taxes on employee equity transactions for the three months ended May 4, 2024 and April 29, 2023, respectively. (3) There were no material income tax effects on our non-GAAP adjustments for all periods presented. (4) For each period in which we had non-GAAP net income, diluted non-GAAP net income per share is calculated using weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the period, adjusted for dilutive potential shares that were assumed outstanding during the period. (5) In April 2023, we settled a lease dispute which was primarily related to lease incentives associated with leasehold improvements in the form of a tenant allowance and received $11.3 million.

