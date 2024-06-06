Tevogen Bio Inc: Tevogen Bio Confirms Ongoing Efficacy of TVGN 489, Its Investigational Allogeneic Off-the-Shelf Immunotherapy, Against Dominant FLiRT Strains of SARS-CoV-2

WARREN, N.J., June 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. ("Tevogen" or "Tevogen Bio") (Nasdaq: TVGN), a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy biotech pioneer developing off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics in oncology, neurology, and virology, today announced TVGN 489, its investigational allogeneic SARS-CoV-2 specific Cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocytes (CTLs) immunotherapy for treatment of COVID-19 in high-risk patients and Long COVID, retains activity against the currently dominant and highly mutated FLiRT strains of SARS-CoV-2 based on a review of this variant's protein sequences. Named FLiRT to reflect amino acid changes occurring in the spike protein, these Omicron subvariants are descendent from JN.1, the previously dominant strain in the US.



TVGN 489 contains Cytotoxic T lymphocytes that recognize multiple SARS-CoV-2 proteins, or peptides. TVGN 489's peptide targets have been preserved in all previously studied COVID strains. Continuing surveillance by Tevogen Bio of SARS-CoV-2 variants, show that 95% of these CTLs remain active against FLiRT variants, including KP.2, the current dominant strain.

In January 2023, Tevogen reported positive phase I study results in which high-risk patients with the delta, omicron 1, and omicron 2 variants of COVID-19 received TVGN 489, manufactured for the trial in May of 2021. In addition to no dose-limiting toxicities or significant treatment-related adverse events being observed in the treatment arm, all patients, regardless of variant, experienced prompt clinical improvement and a reduced amount of virus in their nasal swabs (>99 to 100% in all patients) within 14 days. "These findings will be further assessed in planned later-stage trials and TVGN 489 will continue to be monitored for target preservation in emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants," said Dr Dolores Grosso, DNP, Tevogen's Global Clinical Development Lead.

"We remain committed to developing therapeutic solutions for patients who are highly vulnerable to developing poor outcomes when infected with SARS-CoV-2," said Tevogen CEO Dr. Ryan Saadi. "I am also highly optimistic about the potential of TVGN 489 to reduce the mortality and morbidity burden of millions of Long Covid patients, where little progress has been made in developing treatments for this condition despite significant government funding."

TVGN 489 is manufactured using the ExacTcell platform in which numerous peptides from across a viral genome are selected as targets for the CTLs, mitigating reductions in cytotoxicity from the loss of one target from mutation. In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the entire COVID-19 genome as opposed to just the Spike protein is targeted. The preservation of T-cell targets across nearly five years of viral evolution avoids the need to make frequent changes to the formulation of TVGN 489 and stands in contrast to the loss of monoclonal antibody targets, which has happened far more rapidly in a number of cases.

About Tevogen Bio

Tevogen is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company harnessing one of nature's most powerful immunological weapons, CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes, to develop off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders, aiming to address the significant unmet needs of large patient populations. Tevogen leadership believes that sustainability and commercial success in the current era of healthcare rely on ensuring patient accessibility through advanced science and innovative business models. Tevogen has reported positive safety data from its proof-of-concept clinical trial, and its key intellectual property assets are wholly owned by the company, not subject to any third-party licensing agreements. These assets include three granted patents and twelve pending patents, two of which are related to artificial intelligence.

Tevogen is driven by a team of highly experienced industry leaders and distinguished scientists with drug development and global product launch experience. Tevogen's leadership believes that accessible personalized therapeutics are the next frontier of medicine, and that disruptive business models are required to sustain medical innovation.

