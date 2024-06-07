KBRA releases a Day 3 recap of the 28th annual Global ABS conference.

The third and final day of the Global ABS 2024 conference featured a focus on private credit, a topical section of the credit markets. This provided a refreshing finish to the conference, with interesting topics ranging from the middle market to fund finance.

Click here to view a recap of some of the day's panel discussions.

About KBRA

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency registered in the U.S., the EU, and the UK, and is designated to provide structured finance ratings in Canada. KBRA's ratings can be used by investors for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

