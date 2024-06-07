

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's trade deficit increased in April as imports rose amid a fall in exports, data released by the customs office showed on Friday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 7.6 billion in April from EUR 5.4 billion in March. The expected shortfall was EUR 5.4 billion.



In the same period last year, the deficit totaled EUR 9.9 billion.



During April, the energy balance deteriorated by EUR 0.6 billion, driven largely by the increase in volumes of imported energy products.



Exports posted a monthly decline of 1.8 percent, while imports were 2.2 percent higher.



On a yearly basis, exports grew 0.7 percent in April, and imports logged a fall of 4.3 percent.



