Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 07.06.2024 - 11.00 am



- BRYAN GARNIER RAISES ITM POWER TO 'NEUTRAL' (SELL) - PRICE TARGET 65 (55) PENCE - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS DIAGEO PRICE TARGET TO 2300 (2400) PENCE - 'SELL' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH STARTS BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 753 PENCE



- RBC RAISES AUTO TRADER GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 760 (700) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM'



