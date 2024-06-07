FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:
- BRYAN GARNIER RAISES ITM POWER TO 'NEUTRAL' (SELL) - PRICE TARGET 65 (55) PENCE - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS DIAGEO PRICE TARGET TO 2300 (2400) PENCE - 'SELL' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH STARTS BLOOMSBURY PUBLISHING WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 753 PENCE
- RBC RAISES AUTO TRADER GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 760 (700) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM'
