

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against most major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The Swiss franc rose to nearly a 3-month of 0.8881 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 0.8907.



Against the euro and the pound, the franc advanced to a 3-day high of 0.9677 and a 2-day high of 1.1368 from early lows of 0.9704 and 1.1391, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.87 against the greenback, 0.95 against the euro and 1.11 against the pound.



