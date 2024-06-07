

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - World markets are waiting in anticipation for the non-farm payrolls data for the month of May due for release on Friday. Markets expect a slightly higher addition to payrolls than in April but are still hopeful of a Fed rate cut in September.



Wall Street Futures are trading a tad higher. European benchmarks are trading in the red after the ECB raised its inflation outlook. Asian shares finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices have edged down. Gold plunged amidst reports of China halting on gold purchases. Cryptocurrencies are declining.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,889.50, up 0.01% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,355.20, up 0.04% Germany's DAX at 18,519.75, down 0.68% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,233.83, down 0.62% France's CAC 40 at 7,986.24, down 0.67% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,050.55, down 0.37% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,660.50, down 0.22% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,860.00, up 0.49% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,051.28, up 0.08% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,366.95, down 0.59%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0895, up 0.06% GBP/USD at 1.2797, up 0.07% USD/JPY at 155.43, down 0.11% AUD/USD at 0.6664, down 0.01% USD/CAD at 1.3682, up 0.10% Dollar Index at 104.07, down 0.03%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.298%, up 0.47% Germany at 2.5745%, up 1.24% France at 3.071%, up 1.05% U.K. at 4.2230%, up 1.05% Japan at 0.966%, down 1.02%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $79.85, down 0.03%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $75.52, down 0.04%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,359.95, down 1.29%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $71,071.65, down 0.03% Ethereum at $3,808.13, down 1.16% BNB at $702.50, down up 0.75% Solana at $171.83, down 0.87% XRP at $0.5233, down 0.19%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken