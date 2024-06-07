Anzeige
Freitag, 07.06.2024
WKN: A0D9BZ | ISIN: NO0010187032 | Ticker-Symbol: 4SM
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Magnora (8/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Magnora ASA
(Magnora) published on June 7, 2024 and may be subject to change. 

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Magnora held on April 23, 2024, has
resolved to approve a share distribution of Hermana Holding ASA (Hermana
Holding) to Magnora shareholders, whereby one (1) Magnora share will entitle
their holder to receive one (1) share in Hermana Holding. The anticipated first
trading day for the shares of Hermana Holding on Oslo Stock Exchange is June
18, 2024. The scheduled Ex-date is June 17, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets
will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return
forwards/futures in Magnora (MGN). 

 For more information please see attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1227651
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
