NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment due to share distribution in Magnora (8/24)

The following information is based on a press release from Magnora ASA (Magnora) published on June 7, 2024 and may be subject to change. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Magnora held on April 23, 2024, has resolved to approve a share distribution of Hermana Holding ASA (Hermana Holding) to Magnora shareholders, whereby one (1) Magnora share will entitle their holder to receive one (1) share in Hermana Holding. The anticipated first trading day for the shares of Hermana Holding on Oslo Stock Exchange is June 18, 2024. The scheduled Ex-date is June 17, 2024. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Magnora (MGN). For more information please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1227651