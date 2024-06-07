BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 07

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK SUSTAINABLE AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust PLC at close of business on 6 June 2024 were:

217.47p Capital only

217.63p Including current year income XD

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 60,000 ordinary shares on 6th June 2024, the Company has 75,966,247 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 24,395,058 shares which are held in Treasury.