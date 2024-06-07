

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled -$32.3 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$50.5 million, or -$0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, GameStop Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$36.7 million or -$0.12 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 28.7% to $881.8 million from $1.237 billion last year.



GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$32.3 Mln. vs. -$50.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.11 vs. -$0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $881.8 Mln vs. $1.237 Bln last year.



