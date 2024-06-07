

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate remained stable for the second straight month in May, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Friday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 4.0 percent in May, the same as in the previous two months.



In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.2 percent.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell to 111,700 in May from 111,800 in June. A year ago, it was 115,400.



Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, dropped to 7.7 percent from 8.1 percent.



