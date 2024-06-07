Dallas, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2024) - Bemax Inc. (OTC Pink: BMXC), a private label development company with a focus on disposable diapers and women's hygienic sanitary products, is pleased to provide an estimate for its fiscal year revenue for the full year ended May 31, 2024. The full financial report will be made available later in July 2024.

The company estimates a revenue increase of more than 70% for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024, compared to the previous year ended May 31, 2023. The estimated increase is primarily due to the expansion of the Bemax distribution network and competitive price advantage. Bemax is completing plans for new distribution networks with other major wholesalers and convenience stores across North America.

Bemax Inc. CEO Taiwo Aimasiko is pleased with the company's continued competitive price advantage. Taiwo Aimasiko stated, "The upcoming launch of Bemax's new private label brands with an expansive distribution network would further allow for continued revenue growth."

About Bemax Inc.

Bemax Inc. exports and distribute private label household products to the global emerging markets. www.bemaxinc.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

