Innovative IP solutions maximizing JPEG XS capabilities with SMPTE 2110 and IPMX standards

InfoComm - intoPIX, the leading provider of low-latency, lightweight JPEG XS technologies and AV-over-IP solutions, will host an exclusive live interoperability demonstration of the Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) with multiple vendors and with the latest JPEG XS TDC profile made for Screen content at InfoComm 2024, taking place from June 8-14 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The first-of-its-kind demo will be held at the intoPIX Booth C8363, featuring networking equipment, hardware, and software running IPMX SMPTE ST 2110. It will showcase various elements of IPMX-enabled AV-over-IP workflows, including cameras, gateways, reference designs, and software apps, demonstrating the power of the latest JPEG XS advances, including JPEG XS High and new JPEG XS TDC profiles.

This demo will illustrate how different sources, such as the Panasonic Connect AW-UE160 PTZ (JPEG XS), Adeas Nextera FPGA core with new intoPIX TicoXS FIP (JXS TDC) cores, and the intoPIX TitaniumShow App, can send streams to the intoPIX TitaniumViewer App via the NetGear AV GSM4212px IP Switch, maintaining perfect image quality with zero latency.

"With this unique demo, we're showcasing the power of JPEG XS TDC profile and viability of IPMX in terms of multivendor interoperability," explained Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Marketing and Sales Director at intoPIX.

IPMX implements a standards-based approach based on SMPTE ST 2110, with features and capabilities that meet the specific needs of the Pro AV industry. In addition to simplifying the implementation of SMPTE ST 2110 and ensuring interoperability for AV-over-IP systems, IPMX incorporates features tailored to Pro AV installations. Demo partners include Adeas, intoPIX, NetGear AV, Nextera Video, and Panasonic Connect.

Join intoPIX at InfoComm in Central Hall (C8363) to witness live demonstrations of their capabilities. intoPIX also participates in the other IPMX multivendor demonstration at the AIMS Booth C6123.

For more information or to schedule a meeting, visit www.intopix.com/infocomm.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique FPGA IP-cores and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost power, and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality AV experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD/4K/8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality. www.intopix.com

