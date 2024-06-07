Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 07

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST Plc

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that at the close of business on 6 June 2024 the unaudited net asset values (NAVs) per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc managed by RWC Asset Management LLP are as follows.

Pence per share

Cum IncomeEx-dividend Pence per share

Ex Income NAV with debt at par value 282.57 277.91 NAV with debt at fair value 287.23 282.57

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

7 June 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323