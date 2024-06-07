Anzeige
WKN: A12GL6 | ISIN: US98139A1051 | Ticker-Symbol: 0WKA
Frankfurt
07.06.24
08:02 Uhr
71,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WORKIVA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WORKIVA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
71,0071,5016:49
71,0071,5016:33
ACCESSWIRE
07.06.2024 15:26 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Workiva: A Refreshing Take on Sustainable Agriculture

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / Jim Andrew, PepsiCo's chief sustainability officer, joins Workiva's Mandi McReynolds to discuss sustainable agriculture. Listen in as they explore forging trust and accountability in the supply chain, the concept of shared value, and the role of partnership in achieving ESG goals.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
