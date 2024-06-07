

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - The UN General Assembly has elected Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama and Somalia to serve as non-permanent members on the Security Council for two-year terms beginning next year.



They will replace Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland, whose terms end on December 31.



In a secret ballot, the elected countries secured the required two-thirds majority of Member States present and voting in the 193-member General Assembly.



The new members will join existing non-permanent members Algeria, Guyana, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone and Slovenia, whose terms started on January 1.



China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States are the five permanent Council members, each wielding veto power.



Under the UN Charter, the 15-member Security Council holds primary responsibility for maintaining international peace and security, and all Member States are obligated to comply with its decisions.



