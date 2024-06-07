Anzeige
Freitag, 07.06.2024
WKN: 157484 | ISIN: US20030N1019
Tradegate
07.06.24
16:42 Uhr
36,305 Euro
+0,425
+1,18 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COMCAST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,25036,30516:59
36,25536,31016:59
ACCESSWIRE
07.06.2024 16:26 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Comcast Corporation: 'Abigail' Sinks Its Teeth Into Sustainability

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 7, 2024 / Abigail was one of the first films to participate in Universal Filmed Entertainment Group's recently launched GreenerLight Program, an initiative that aims to incorporate sustainability across the entire filmmaking process through development, production and distribution.

While filming in Dublin, Ireland in the summer of 2023, sustainability for Abigail was an all-hands-on-deck initiative. Universal Pictures leadership, the Universal Monsters team, the Radio Silence directing team, producers, and on-screen talent all acknowledged the importance of sustainability across the production.

They also had the support of Screen Ireland, which engages the local film industry to provide the tools and resources needed to reduce fuel, energy, and waste. Part of the Screen Ireland partnership included a sustainability case study, in hopes of inspiring other productions in Ireland to follow suit.

The team intentionally chose to film in fewer locations to reduce emissions associated with transportation and fuel. With one primary location for filming at the Glenmaroon House in Dublin, the film crew consolidated production and utilized sustainable technologies like hybrid generators. The film also donated leftover meals, costumes, and set materials to the local community.

The Abigail team also opted in for a sustainability script review to identify on-screen opportunities to encourage sustainable behaviors. For example, the production participated in the "Lights, Camera, Plastic?" campaign organized by Habits of Waste, which aims to reduce the portrayal of single-use plastics in film and television. By replacing plastic props with reusable alternatives, Abigail sought to change norms around the use of single-use plastics.

To further support sustainable behavior change, the production team captured behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with talent and crew to tell their story and help inspire others across the film and TV industry. Abigail was also the first film to feature the new GreenerLight logo and messaging in the end credits.

It was great to work with a studio that is putting serious resources into sustainability efforts. Universal allowed us to work with new vendors, trial new technologies to reduce carbon emissions, and work with different suppliers to reduce waste.

DARAGH GOAN

'Abigail' Sustainability Advisor

Launched in 2023, the GreenerLight Program is an initiative focused on embedding sustainability across the entire filmmaking process through development, production and distribution. Every greenlight package includes a film's sustainability plan, ensuring that sustainability is considered from the beginning, including script development, locations and set needs, as well as on-screen behaviors.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Comcast Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Comcast Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/comcast-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Comcast Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
