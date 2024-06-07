

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A federal jury has convicted a California man for sending threatening emails to the FBI, including ones in which he threatened to bomb the FBI Los Angeles Field Office.



Mark William Anten, 52, of Sun Valley, was found guilty of two counts of threats by interstate communication. He has been in federal custody since December 2023.



According to evidence presented at a three-day trial, from July 2023 to December 2023, Anten sent a series of increasingly threatening communications to the FBI, culminating in two threats to bomb the FBI field office in Westwood.



His emails included repeated references to Theodore John Kaczynski, also known as 'The Unabomber,' whose 20-year bombing campaign killed three people and injured nearly two dozen more. Kaczynski was convicted of federal crimes, spent the bulk of his prison sentence in the Supermax federal prison in Colorado and died in a different federal prison last year.



On November 20, 2023, two FBI task force officers interviewed Anten in front of his residence. During the interview, Anten admitted to sending the previous communications and the officers admonished him to stop contacting agents, the affidavit states. Despite the admonition, Anten's conduct escalated.



On December 5, 2023, Anten sent to FBI agents an email in which he wrote, 'I am the unabomber' and 'I will unabomb the Los Angeles FBI HQ.'



The next day, Anten wrote to FBI agents, 'I can go on a mass murder spree. In fact it would be very explainable by your actions.' He concluded the email with, '[y]ou ain't getting away with this one,' and signed the email, 'SuperMax or Death.'



Anten also sent FBI agents an email, which attached a photograph depicting the results of an internet search for 'how to make a dirty bomb.'



Later that day, Anten visited the FBI Los Angeles Field Office and later emailed agents that he visited their building and would continue to do so. Surveillance footage confirmed Anten's presence there.



Anten was convicted of two counts of threats by interstate communication. He is scheduled to be sentenced on September 13 and faces a statutory maximum sentence of five years in prison for each count.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken