DJ Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Molten Ventures Plc: HOL-Holding(s) in Company 07-Jun-2024 / 17:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name BlackRock, Inc. City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) USA 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 06-Jun-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 07-Jun-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total both in % voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) (8.A + 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 11.390000 1.310000 12.700000 24024410 crossed or reached Position of previous 11.030000 1.020000 12.050000 notification (if applicable) 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares Number of direct Number of indirect % of direct voting % of indirect voting ISIN code(if possible) voting rights voting rights rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 21533451 11.390000 Sub Total 8.A 21533451 11.390000% Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion the instrument is exercised/converted rights period Securities 2490959 1.310000 Lending Sub Total 8.B1 2490959 1.310000% Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling controlled it equals or is higher financial instruments if it equals or is higher person undertaking than the notifiable equals or is higher than the than the notifiable threshold notifiable threshold threshold BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco Inc. (Chain 2, Inc. 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Financial 1) Management, Inc. BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 1) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 1) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco Inc. (Chain 3, LLC 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain 1 LP 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay Finco 1) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay IV 1) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Inc. (Chain Europe Limited 1) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Investment 10.090000 0.700000 10.800000% 1) Management (UK) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco Inc. (Chain 2, Inc. 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Financial 2) Management, Inc. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco Inc. (Chain 4, LLC 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco Inc. (Chain 6, LLC 2) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Delaware Holdings 2) Inc. BlackRock BlackRock, Institutional Inc. (Chain Trust Company, 2) National Association BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco Inc. (Chain 2, Inc. 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Financial 3) Management, Inc. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco Inc. (Chain 4, LLC 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco Inc. (Chain 6, LLC 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Delaware Holdings 3) Inc. BlackRock, BlackRock Fund Inc. (Chain Advisors 3) BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco Inc. (Chain 2, Inc. 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Financial 4) Management, Inc. BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 4) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BlackRock Canada Inc. (Chain Holdings ULC 4) BlackRock, BlackRock Asset Inc. (Chain Management Canada 4) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco Inc. (Chain 2, Inc. 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Financial 5) Management, Inc. BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain International 5) Holdings, Inc. BlackRock, BR Jersey Inc. (Chain International 5) Holdings L.P. BlackRock, BlackRock Holdco Inc. (Chain 3, LLC 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain 1 LP 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay Finco 5) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Cayman Inc. (Chain West Bay IV 5) Limited BlackRock, BlackRock Group Inc. (Chain Limited 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Finance Inc. (Chain Europe Limited 5) BlackRock, BlackRock Inc. (Chain Advisors (UK) 5) Limited

10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team Jana Blumenstein 020 7743 3650 12. Date of Completion 07^th June 2024 13. Place Of Completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K. Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): [ X ] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights [ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments [ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights [ ] Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): BlackRock, Inc. Wilmington, DE, U.S.A. 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 06/06/2024 6. Date on which issuer notified: 07/06/2024 7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: Voting rights attached to shares for BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited have gone above 10%. 8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights % of voting rights through financial Total of both Total number of attached to shares (total instruments in % (9.A + voting rights of of 9.A) (total of 9.B.1 + 9.B) issuervii 9.B.2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or 11.39% 1.31% 12.70% 189,046,450 reached Position of previous notification 10.75% 0.89% 11.64% (if applicable) 9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares ISIN code (if Direct Indirect Direct Indirect possible) GB00BY7QYJ50 21,533,451 11.39% SUBTOTAL A 21,533,451 11.39% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. Securities Lending N/A N/A 2,490,959 1.31% 2,490,959 1.31% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash % of voting instrument datex Conversion settlementxii Number of voting rights rights

