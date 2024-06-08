S&P Dow Jones Indices: KKR, CrowdStrike Holdings and GoDaddy Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 24, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.?

KKR & Co Inc. (NYSE:KKR), CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASD: CRWD), and S&P MidCap 400 constituent GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY) will replace Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI), Comerica Inc. (NYSE:CMA) and Illumina Inc. (NASD:ILMN) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Illumina will replace GoDaddy in the S&P MidCap 400. Robert Half and Comerica will replace Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) and ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASD:ADTN) in the S&P SmallCap 600. Illumina announced its intention to spin-off a company later this month.





Texas Pacific Land Corp.(NYSE:TPL), BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.(NASD:BMRN), Warner Music Group Corp. (NASD:WMG), Nextracker Inc. (NASD:NXT), Altair Engineering Inc. (NASD:ALTR), and RB Global Inc. (NYSE:RBA) will replace Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASD:WERN), Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp. (NASD:IART), PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASD:PENN), Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASD:GO), Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE:LEG) and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASD:HTZ) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively. Leggett & Platt, Hertz Global Holdings, Grocery Outlet Holding, PENN Entertainment, Integra Lifesciences and Werner Enterprises will replace Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), Northfield Bancorp Inc. (NASD: NFBK), Xperi Inc. (NYSE:XPER), Resources Connection Inc. (NASD:RGP) and ATN International Inc. (NASD:ATNI) in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.





Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASD:KRYS), Virtu Financial Inc. (NASD:VIRT), StepStone Group Inc. (NASD:STEP), Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD), and Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) will replace OraSure Technologies Inc. (NASD:OSUR), The Marcus Corp. (NYSE:MCS),TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASD:TTEC), Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED), and Cerence Inc. (NASD:CRNC) in the S&P SmallCap 600 respectively.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector June 24, 2024 S&P 500 Addition KKR & Co KKR Financials June 24, 2024 S&P 500 Addition CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD Information Technology June 24, 2024 S&P 500 Addition GoDaddy GDDY Information Technology June 24, 2024 S&P 500 Deletion Robert Half RHI Industrials June 24, 2024 S&P 500 Deletion Comerica CMA Financials June 24, 2024 S&P 500 Deletion Illumina ILMN Health Care June 24, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Texas Pacific Land TPL Energy June 24, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition BioMarin Pharmaceutical BMRN Health Care June 24, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Warner Music Group WMG Communication Services June 24, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Nextracker NXT Industrials June 24, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Altair Engineering ALTR Information Technology June 24, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition RB Global RBA Industrials June 24, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Illumina ILMN Health Care June 24, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Werner Enterprises WERN Industrials June 24, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Integra Lifesciences IART Health Care June 24, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion PENN Entertainment PENN Consumer Discretionary June 24, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Grocery Outlet Holding GO Consumer Staples June 24, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Leggett & Platt LEG Consumer Discretionary June 24, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Hertz Global Holdings HTZ Industrials June 24, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion GoDaddy GDDY Information Technology June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Comerica CMA Financials June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Leggett & Platt LEG Consumer Discretionary June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Hertz Global Holdings HTZ Industrials June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Grocery Outlet Holding GO Consumer Staples June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition PENN Entertainment PENN Consumer Discretionary June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Integra Lifesciences IART Health Care June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Werner Enterprises WERN Industrials June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Krystal Biotech KRYS Health Care June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Virtu Financial VIRT Financials June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition StepStone Group STEP Financials June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Cactus WHD Energy June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Tidewater TDW Energy June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Robert Half RHI Industrials June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion ADTRAN Holdings ADTN Information Technology June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Methode Electronics MEI Information Technology June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT Real Estate June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Northfield Bancorp NFBK Financials June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Xperi XPER Information Technology June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Resources Connection RGP Industrials June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion ATN International ATNI Communication Services June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion OraSure Technologies OSUR Health Care June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Marcus MCS Communication Services June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion TTEC Holdings TTEC Industrials June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Medifast MED Consumer Staples June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Cerence CRNC Information Technology June 24, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion Anywhere Real Estate HOUS Real Estate

