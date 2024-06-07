Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 08.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14VXX | ISIN: US81750R1023 | Ticker-Symbol: 1S9
Tradegate
07.06.24
20:53 Uhr
0,606 Euro
+0,036
+6,27 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SERES THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5820,61109:00
0,5670,58607.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.06.2024 22:06 Uhr
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc.: Seres Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass, June 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) ("Seres" or the "Company"), a leading microbiome therapeutics company, today announced that on June 5, 2024, the Compensation and Talent Committee of Seres' board of directors granted inducement equity grants covering an aggregate of 6,188 shares of its common stock to one new employee, consisting of stock options to purchase 4,125 shares of common stock and restricted stock units ("RSUs") covering 2,063 shares of its common stock.

These stock options and inducement RSUs are subject to the terms of the Seres Therapeutics, Inc. 2022 Employment Inducement Award Plan (the "Inducement Plan").

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals as an inducement material to their entering into employment with Seres pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Inducement Plan was adopted by Seres' board of directors in December 2022.

The stock options have an exercise price of $1.14 per share. Each option will vest as to 25% of the total number of shares subject to the option on the first anniversary of the individual's date of hire and as to 6.25% of the total number of shares subject to the option upon a completion of each three full months of service to the Company thereafter. The RSUs vest as to 25% of an award on the first 15th day of a calendar month that immediately follows the first anniversary of the individual's date of hire and as to an additional 6.25% of the award, upon completion of each three full months of service to the Company thereafter.

About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRB) is a commercial-stage company developing novel microbiome therapeutics for serious diseases. For more information, please visit www.serestherapeutics.com.

IR and PR Contact
IR@serestherapeutics.com


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.