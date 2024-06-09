New Media Academy: 1 Billion Followers Summit unveils new programs, initiatives and ambassadors for upcoming 3rd Edition

DUBAI, UAE, June 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit, organised by the New Media Academy, has unveiled a series of announcements for its highly anticipated third edition, including the introduction of new ambassadors, a funding program and $1M award for purpose-driven content.

The announcement comes following the preparatory meetings held from 6 to 8 June at Emirates Towers, Dubai. The meetings, which brought together over 25 global experts and content creators, successfully shaped a rich and engaging agenda for the new edition, themed "Content for Good," scheduled for 11-13 January 2025.

Her Excellency Alia Al Hammadi, CEO of the New Media Academy, said the 1 Billion Followers Summit reflects the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the UAE's position as a global hub for digital economy, and his directives to create the ideal conditions to attract creatives and innovators capable of enriching the Arab and global media landscape.

She emphasised the summit's mission to drive positive impact in the digital media landscape, building on the success of previous editions that attracted significant global attention. "The upcoming edition underscores 1 Billion Followers Summit's mission to drive positive impact both regionally and globally, fueled by the groundbreaking ideas generated during these preparatory meetings," Al Hammadi stated.

Key initiatives and programs

The Summit's preparatory meetings unveiled a US $1 million prize for content creators whose work embodies the "Content for Good" theme and generates a positive impact on communities.

The audience will have the power to nominate their favourite content creators for this award, and shortlisted finalists will be determined by public vote, with the ultimate winners selected by a panel of experts during the 3-day summit.

The meetings also unveiled the 1B Pitches; a key program for the upcoming summit and an initiative to provide funding and support for content creators with groundbreaking ideas. The program underscores the summit's dedication to fostering innovation and empowering media and content entrepreneurs.

Participants will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas to major investors and businesses seeking to sponsor innovative projects. Interested individuals are encouraged to submit their ideas through the summit's website (https://www.1billionsummit.com).

The meetings also unveiled the 1 Billion Followers Summit Ambassadors, which include Ahmed El Ghandour, and the Anazala Family including Anas Marwah and Asala Maleh, who will help promote the event and amplify its mission, and other ambassadors are set to be announced later.

El Ghandour is known for his popular YouTube program "Al Daheeh" and was named among the Arab world's most influential people in 2018. Marwah and Asala are the duo behind the successful Anazala family YouTube channel which has set 3 Guinness World Records and won the Kids' Choice Award.

