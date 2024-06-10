

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product contracted a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2024, the Cabinet Office said on Monday - matching forecasts and unrevised from last month's advance estimate.



GDP was up 0.1 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2023.



On an annualized basis, GDP was revised up to -1.8 percent from the estimate of -2.0 percent. GDP was up 0.2 percent on year in the three months prior.



Capital expenditure was revised up to -0.4 percent on quarter from -0.8 percent, while private consumption was unchanged at -0.7 percent on quarter.



