

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Overall bank lending in Japan was up 3.0 percent on year in May, the Bank of Japan said on Monday - coming in at 620.106 trillion yen.



That was shy of expectations for an increase of 3.1 percent, which would have been unchanged from the April reading.



Excluding trusts, lending was up an annual 3.4 percent at 542.942 trillion yen. Lending from trusts rose 0.3 percent to 77.164 trillion yen.



Lending from foreign banks surged 21.2 percent to 4.523 trillion yen after jumping 24.3 percent in April.



