Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

10 June 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

7 June 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

20,671

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

734.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

728.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

731.0145p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 188,590,492 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 2,865,680 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

14

734

09:18:35

OD_8175IgI-00

XLON

513

733

09:33:59

OD_8179B4D-00

XLON

13

733

09:33:59

OD_8179B4D-02

XLON

179

733

09:33:59

OD_8179B4E-00

XLON

436

731

09:50:49

OD_817DPvm-00

XLON

374

732

09:54:56

OD_817ES8t-00

XLON

1083

731

09:54:59

OD_817ESxf-00

XLON

1741

731

09:56:42

OD_817EtfM-00

XLON

500

731

09:57:39

OD_817F8Pz-00

CHIX

315

731

09:57:39

OD_817F8Pz-02

AQXE

75

731

09:57:39

OD_817F8Pz-04

CHIX

500

731

09:57:39

OD_817F8Q0-01

XLON

360

731

09:57:39

OD_817F8Q0-03

TRQX

26

731

09:57:39

OD_817F8Q1-00

XLON

406

730

09:57:53

OD_817FC9k-00

BATE

603

732

10:54:02

OD_817TKZA-00

XLON

495

732

10:54:02

OD_817TKZB-00

BATE

30

732

10:54:02

OD_817TKZC-00

BATE

151

731

11:30:50

OD_817cat5-00

BATE

10

731

12:05:04

OD_817lDKs-00

BATE

105

731

12:05:04

OD_817lDKs-02

BATE

25

731

12:05:04

OD_817lDL5-00

XLON

389

731

12:05:04

OD_817lDL5-02

XLON

316

731

12:05:04

OD_817lDL6-00

BATE

1

733

13:25:14

OD_8185OZr-00

XLON

546

731

13:30:08

OD_8186d1e-00

XLON

59

729

13:31:04

OD_8186rlL-00

BATE

323

729

13:31:04

OD_8186rlL-02

BATE

447

729

13:34:24

OD_8187hcq-00

XLON

470

728

13:41:53

OD_8189aTl-00

CHIX

15

728

13:41:53

OD_8189aTm-01

CHIX

464

728

13:41:53

OD_8189aTn-00

XLON

366

728

13:41:53

OD_8189aTn-02

BATE

500

729

14:30:00

OD_818LhcG-00

XLON

180

729

14:30:00

OD_818LhcH-01

BATE

47

729

14:30:00

OD_818LhcI-00

XLON

195

729

14:30:00

OD_818LhcJ-00

BATE

470

731

15:03:00

OD_818U0XQ-00

XLON

531

732

15:04:57

OD_818UV0A-00

XLON

398

731

15:07:36

OD_818VARY-00

XLON

527

731

15:29:14

OD_818acDs-00

BATE

294

731

15:29:14

OD_818acDt-00

TRQX

477

731

15:33:39

OD_818bj3M-00

BATE

369

730

15:33:39

OD_818bj3N-00

CHIX

257

731

16:01:07

OD_818idks-00

AQXE

454

731

16:01:07

OD_818idkt-01

XLON

384

731

16:01:07

OD_818idkt-03

BATE

93

730

16:01:17

OD_818igRA-00

XLON

325

730

16:01:18

OD_818igfV-00

XLON

701

730

16:01:18

OD_818igfW-00

BATE

28

730

16:14:49

OD_818m5Yl-00

XLON

471

733

16:29:04

OD_818pg0u-00

CHIX

1839

733

16:29:04

OD_818pg0v-00

XLON

781

733

16:29:04

OD_818pg0v-02

XLON


© 2024 PR Newswire
