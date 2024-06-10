Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 10
10 June 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
7 June 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
20,671
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
734.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
728.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
731.0145p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 188,590,492 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 2,865,680 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
14
734
09:18:35
OD_8175IgI-00
XLON
513
733
09:33:59
OD_8179B4D-00
XLON
13
733
09:33:59
OD_8179B4D-02
XLON
179
733
09:33:59
OD_8179B4E-00
XLON
436
731
09:50:49
OD_817DPvm-00
XLON
374
732
09:54:56
OD_817ES8t-00
XLON
1083
731
09:54:59
OD_817ESxf-00
XLON
1741
731
09:56:42
OD_817EtfM-00
XLON
500
731
09:57:39
OD_817F8Pz-00
CHIX
315
731
09:57:39
OD_817F8Pz-02
AQXE
75
731
09:57:39
OD_817F8Pz-04
CHIX
500
731
09:57:39
OD_817F8Q0-01
XLON
360
731
09:57:39
OD_817F8Q0-03
TRQX
26
731
09:57:39
OD_817F8Q1-00
XLON
406
730
09:57:53
OD_817FC9k-00
BATE
603
732
10:54:02
OD_817TKZA-00
XLON
495
732
10:54:02
OD_817TKZB-00
BATE
30
732
10:54:02
OD_817TKZC-00
BATE
151
731
11:30:50
OD_817cat5-00
BATE
10
731
12:05:04
OD_817lDKs-00
BATE
105
731
12:05:04
OD_817lDKs-02
BATE
25
731
12:05:04
OD_817lDL5-00
XLON
389
731
12:05:04
OD_817lDL5-02
XLON
316
731
12:05:04
OD_817lDL6-00
BATE
1
733
13:25:14
OD_8185OZr-00
XLON
546
731
13:30:08
OD_8186d1e-00
XLON
59
729
13:31:04
OD_8186rlL-00
BATE
323
729
13:31:04
OD_8186rlL-02
BATE
447
729
13:34:24
OD_8187hcq-00
XLON
470
728
13:41:53
OD_8189aTl-00
CHIX
15
728
13:41:53
OD_8189aTm-01
CHIX
464
728
13:41:53
OD_8189aTn-00
XLON
366
728
13:41:53
OD_8189aTn-02
BATE
500
729
14:30:00
OD_818LhcG-00
XLON
180
729
14:30:00
OD_818LhcH-01
BATE
47
729
14:30:00
OD_818LhcI-00
XLON
195
729
14:30:00
OD_818LhcJ-00
BATE
470
731
15:03:00
OD_818U0XQ-00
XLON
531
732
15:04:57
OD_818UV0A-00
XLON
398
731
15:07:36
OD_818VARY-00
XLON
527
731
15:29:14
OD_818acDs-00
BATE
294
731
15:29:14
OD_818acDt-00
TRQX
477
731
15:33:39
OD_818bj3M-00
BATE
369
730
15:33:39
OD_818bj3N-00
CHIX
257
731
16:01:07
OD_818idks-00
AQXE
454
731
16:01:07
OD_818idkt-01
XLON
384
731
16:01:07
OD_818idkt-03
BATE
93
730
16:01:17
OD_818igRA-00
XLON
325
730
16:01:18
OD_818igfV-00
XLON
701
730
16:01:18
OD_818igfW-00
BATE
28
730
16:14:49
OD_818m5Yl-00
XLON
471
733
16:29:04
OD_818pg0u-00
CHIX
1839
733
16:29:04
OD_818pg0v-00
XLON
781
733
16:29:04
OD_818pg0v-02
XLON