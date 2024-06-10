Anzeige
Montag, 10.06.2024
Neubewertung nach Übernahme fällig - Analysten sehen +100 % Kurspotenzial
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
10.06.24
08:10 Uhr
1,700 Euro
-0,010
-0,58 %
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
10 June 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 7th of June 2024 it purchased a total of 99,799 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           64,799     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7200     GBP1.4640 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6980     GBP1.4440 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7099     GBP1.4548

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,142,047 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,345      1.7200        XDUB     09:46:16      00028985659TRDU1 
7,937      1.7200        XDUB     09:46:16      00028985660TRDU1 
635       1.7200        XDUB     09:46:16      00028985661TRDU1 
2,116      1.7140        XDUB     09:46:17      00028985662TRDU1 
1,196      1.7060        XDUB     09:56:15      00028985710TRDU1 
1,903      1.7180        XDUB     10:49:09      00028986104TRDU1 
1,862      1.7180        XDUB     11:27:14      00028986269TRDU1 
2,038      1.7180        XDUB     11:27:14      00028986268TRDU1 
1,874      1.7180        XDUB     11:27:14      00028986267TRDU1 
136       1.7180        XDUB     11:27:14      00028986266TRDU1 
3,754      1.7120        XDUB     11:55:47      00028986339TRDU1 
876       1.7080        XDUB     12:34:35      00028986444TRDU1 
1,364      1.7080        XDUB     12:34:35      00028986443TRDU1 
778       1.7080        XDUB     13:19:54      00028986598TRDU1 
213       1.7080        XDUB     13:19:58      00028986601TRDU1 
887       1.7080        XDUB     13:19:58      00028986600TRDU1 
3,911      1.7060        XDUB     13:21:21      00028986610TRDU1 
870       1.7020        XDUB     13:42:23      00028987029TRDU1 
1,366      1.7020        XDUB     13:42:23      00028987028TRDU1 
1,309      1.6980        XDUB     14:08:06      00028987235TRDU1 
569       1.6980        XDUB     14:19:53      00028987284TRDU1 
2,532      1.6980        XDUB     14:19:53      00028987283TRDU1 
3,716      1.7080        XDUB     14:59:59      00028987658TRDU1 
14        1.7080        XDUB     14:59:59      00028987657TRDU1 
133       1.7080        XDUB     14:59:59      00028987656TRDU1 
3,920      1.7080        XDUB     14:59:59      00028987655TRDU1 
2,000      1.7080        XDUB     14:59:59      00028987654TRDU1 
61        1.7080        XDUB     15:19:30      00028988024TRDU1 
1,062      1.7080        XDUB     15:19:30      00028988023TRDU1 
1,931      1.7080        XDUB     15:19:30      00028988022TRDU1 
734       1.7080        XDUB     15:19:30      00028988021TRDU1 
952       1.7120        XDUB     15:52:36      00028988660TRDU1 
1,987      1.7060        XDUB     15:52:38      00028988662TRDU1 
4,037      1.7060        XDUB     15:52:38      00028988661TRDU1 
2,193      1.7020        XDUB     16:10:02      00028988987TRDU1 
62        1.7020        XDUB     16:23:21      00028989217TRDU1 
3        1.7020        XDUB     16:23:21      00028989216TRDU1 
594       1.7020        XDUB     16:23:36      00028989219TRDU1 
581       1.7020        XDUB     16:27:43      00028989341TRDU1 
137       1.7020        XDUB     16:27:45      00028989343TRDU1 
868       1.7020        XDUB     16:27:50      00028989344TRDU1 
343       1.7020        XDUB     16:27:54      00028989360TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,044      1.4640        XLON     09:01:59      00028985367TRDU1 
940       1.4640        XLON     09:01:59      00028985368TRDU1 
810       1.4640        XLON     09:34:09      00028985595TRDU1 
1,200      1.4640        XLON     09:34:09      00028985594TRDU1 
3,845      1.4620        XLON     09:46:16      00028985658TRDU1 
798       1.4620        XLON     11:26:20      00028986265TRDU1 
1,200      1.4620        XLON     11:26:20      00028986264TRDU1 
2,201      1.4600        XLON     12:10:10      00028986373TRDU1 
2,017      1.4540        XLON     12:34:34      00028986442TRDU1 
403       1.4540        XLON     12:34:34      00028986441TRDU1 
1,210      1.4540        XLON     12:34:34      00028986440TRDU1 
336       1.4500        XLON     13:30:05      00028986662TRDU1 
1,590      1.4500        XLON     13:30:05      00028986661TRDU1 
1,862      1.4460        XLON     13:42:23      00028987030TRDU1 
2,088      1.4540        XLON     14:59:58      00028987653TRDU1 
6,327      1.4540        XLON     14:59:58      00028987652TRDU1 
1,986      1.4500        XLON     15:46:52      00028988570TRDU1 
1,868      1.4500        XLON     15:46:52      00028988569TRDU1 
3,069      1.4440        XLON     16:23:20      00028989215TRDU1 
206       1.4440        XLON     16:23:20      00028989214TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  326699 
EQS News ID:  1920969 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1920969&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
