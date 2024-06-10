Dstny honored with 'Employee Wellbeing Award'

BRUSSELS, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the ZoHRo Awards, an event organized by Belgian HR platform ZigZagHR that spotlights HR professionals and teams, Dstny won the prestigious Employee Wellbeing Award for its innovative approach to employee well-being.

Well-being is a core aspect of Dstny's company culture, contributing to sustainable growth. Dstny aims to provide a safe physical and psychological work environment and create outstanding employee experiences. The company believes that the well-being of its employees translates to low staff turnover and limited burnout, as well as satisfied customers and the company's success."We are extremely proud to receive this award," says Daan De Wever, co-founder and CEO of Dstny Group. "It is a testament to our commitment to fostering a culture of well-being and ensuring that our employees are supported and valued."

Dstny's well-being strategy combines formal and informal approaches.

The formal approach is data-driven. The rapid growth of the company has brought about significant complexity. Daan De Wever continues: "We lacked a strategic HR tool to help bridge the gap between employees and the organization, increase productivity, and maintain high employee retention. This led to the creation of the analysis tool Vitaminsatwork.be." This HR tech start-up was launched with support from Daan De Wever and co-founders Jonas Geleyn and Jonas Scheers, based on scientific research from VUB and Solvay Business School.

The platform provides real-time, scientifically backed, and action-oriented insights at the individual, team, and company levels. Each year, Dstny conducts one extensive and several smaller surveys among employees via this platform, which results in high participation rates. The surveys explore the drivers of well-being and engagement, uncovering unique correlations. The results are used to respect employee privacy and work on improvements actively.

Dstny regularly conducts an eNPS (Employee Net Promoter Score) survey, allowing employees to provide direct feedback on their well-being within the company and enabling management to monitor employee and team sentiment continuously.

The informal approach to well-being is based on Dstny's core values (ICORE: Innovation, Commitment, Obsession for Customer Experience, Respect, Empowerment). With ICORE at the heart, Dstny consciously approaches its business differently-within the company and towards customers, partners, and suppliers.

Group CEO Daan De Wever and the entire management team are also very approachable and have a strong willingness to listen. Open communication, accessibility, a sense of security, and a perspective on the future foster well-being within Dstny.

About Dstny

Dstny is a premier global provider of cloud-based business communications solutions. With over 3,5 million users, Dstny simplifies communication for companies, partners, and service providers with products delivered as a service across all formats, including voice, video, and chat. Featuring a mobile-first design and easy integration, Dstny's innovative technology and strong local partnerships allow for delivering exceptional user experiences. Headquartered in Brussels, Dstny has ca. 1000 employees in 8 countries.

Learn more at www.dstny.com

For more information:

Christian Hed - CMO Dstny, christian.hed@dstny.com, +468 562 696 03

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433170/Dstny_Employee_Wellbeing_Award.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dstny-honored-with-employee-wellbeing-award-302167078.html