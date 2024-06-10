DJ Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist (WLDD LN) Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 321.625 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 19901092 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 326710 EQS News ID: 1921065 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

