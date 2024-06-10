DJ Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (MSEU LN) Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EURO STOXX 50 II UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 257.3232 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 198137 CODE: MSEU LN ISIN: FR0012399806 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0012399806 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MSEU LN Sequence No.: 326729 EQS News ID: 1921103 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 10, 2024 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)