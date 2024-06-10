Anzeige
Dow Jones News
10.06.2024 09:49 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIG LN) 
Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
10-Jun-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.2307 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4495005 
CODE: PRIG LN 
ISIN: LU1931975236 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1921391&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2024 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)

