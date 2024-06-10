DJ Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist (PRIG LN) Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-Jun-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global Government Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 17.2307 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4495005 CODE: PRIG LN ISIN: LU1931975236 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931975236 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIG LN Sequence No.: 326866 EQS News ID: 1921391 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1921391&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 10, 2024 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)